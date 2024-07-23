Only few details missing for Roma to close for Soulé

Only few details missing for Roma to close for Soulé

Roma are expected to raise their offer for Matias Soulé once more and get the deal done in the coming hours.

The Argentine attacker remains Roma’s priority at the moment.

Despite having been called up for Juve’s training camp, the 21-year-old is locked in talks to join Roma this summer.

The player’s camp are actively working to bring Soulé to the Italian capital.

According to Il Tempo, Roma’s latest offer was still deemed unsatisfactory by Juventus.

However, only a few more details are missing for the deal to close.

The Giallorossi are not worried about rumors of Premier League interest as they have had an agreement with Soulé for the past two weeks and the player’s stance has not changed: he wants Roma at all costs.

Juve’s green light for the deal to go through is expected in the next hours, writes the newspaper.

A small adjustment to the second offer will be enough and Ghisolfi will be able to get the definitive approval from the Bianconeri and give De Rossi a quality attacker with a bright future.