There are only a few days left to shop Emma’s top-rated mattress at 35% off
We’ve nearly got through the first month of 2021, but now is your final chance to snap up a bargain in the January sales. And we’ve found a great deal from one of our favourite mattress brands, Emma.
Replacing your mattress can be hard work; navigating different websites, deciding how firm you want it and whether to go for foam or springs (read our mattress buying guide if you’re unsure). It’s not only a timely endeavour, it’s also a costly one – so it pays to buy at discounted prices.
Luckily, the leading bed-in-a-box brand is currently offering 35 per cent off its hybrid mattress for a limited time only when you use the code “HYBRID35” at checkout.
Combining high-quality foams with pocket springs, it offers excellent support, with the layer of springs adapting to your body to offer pressure relief.
What’s more, it comes with a 10-year guarantee and a 200-night trial, so, if the unlikely happens and you find that it’s not quite right for you, you can always send it back for free.
Sleep easy with this impressive discount and read our review of the hugely popular mattress below.
Emma hybrid mattress: Was £729, now £473.85, Emma
This offering from Emma received rave reviews when we compared it to the Simba hybrid, while the brand’s original mattress was crowned IndyBest best buy in our review of the best. So, you know this popular bed-in-a-box brand is one you can trust.
The Emma mattress has four layers: the top features a patented foam that absorbs moisture and encourages airflow; the second is a breathable, pocket-sprung layer with 2,000 springs; the third has visco-elastic memory foam that contours to your body and distributes pressure; and finally there’s an HRX foam layer, which is specially made to support your heavier body parts.
It’s suited to those with a partner who is easily disturbed during their sleep, as this mattress absorbs movement.
Our tester praised the brand for excelling “when it comes to zoning to allow for targeted pressure relief in areas such as shoulders for side sleepers”. They added that that it delivers on “comfort, support, pressure relief and longevity” too. We’re sold.
This mattress is a real no-brainer, especially considering the 35 per cent discount (use code “HYBRID35” at checkout). You’ll have to act fast though, as this deal ends on Monday.
