OnlyFans model claims she was asked to leave ice rink due to her outfit: 'So embarrassing'

Model Lowri Rose claimed in a video to her 27,000 TikTok followers that she was asked to leave an ice skating rink in Cardiff, Wales, because of her outfit.

Rose was at Cardiff’s annual Winter Wonderland festival and claimed that employees told her she could only continue ice skating if she wore a coat. Rose was wearing a white cropped turtleneck, knee socks and a plaid pleated skirt, which she lifted in her TikTok to reveal she was wearing spandex shorts underneath.

“That was so embarrassing,” she said in the video. “They pulled me off the rink … and made a whole spectacle about it.”

Rose said she considered putting on a coat to return to the rink, but her friend “interjected” and told her not to.

“Would this happen if I didn’t look like this?” she asked. “I don’t think so.”

It’s not clear what Rose was referring to when she said she looked a certain way but claimed that it was an “old” woman who had initially complained to employees about her outfit.

Rose has responded in previous videos to commenters shaming her for her body and OnlyFans career — which may also have been what she meant when she said the situation wouldn’t have happened to her if she didn’t “look like this.”

“what a horrible experience!” one commenter wrote on Rose’s video. “well done for standing your ground.”

“absolutely ridiculous,” another added.

