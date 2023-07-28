Only culinary snobs sniff at ice in wine, says Michelin star chef

David Chang believes ice and wine are a match made in heaven - Marvin Joseph/The Washington Post/Getty

A Michelin star chef has called on drinkers to put ice in wine and beer because it is “delicious”.

David Chang, one of the world’s leading chefs, said that wine and beer are not “cultural artefacts” and blamed “culinary snobbery” for those who view it as beyond the pale to add ice.

The award-winning American chef insisted that whenever he puts ice in his wine it “tastes like gold”, but he nonetheless feels he has done “something horribly wrong”.

Despite the drink being steeped in history, he urged people to remember that it is just a “beverage” that should be made as refreshing as possible.

Chang’s flagship New York restaurant Momofuku Ko has two Michelin stars and he also led the popular Netflix travel and food series Ugly Delicious.

Speaking on his podcast, The Dave Chang Show, the 45-year-old said: “The other day, we were at the studio and there was a bottle of wine with most of it gone, about a glass left in the bottle of white wine.

“We had to split it, because everything else was closed. I got out four glasses of ice. I poured wine into the glasses of ice and split the beer into two glasses over ice.

“As much as I talk about drinking beer and wine over ice, every time I do, I feel like I’ve done something horribly wrong.”

White wine with ice is growing in popularity, though cold red wine is yet to catch on - Casarsa/iStockphoto

He added: “It’s hot all over the country. I’m constantly surprised and shocked that more people don’t do it.

“Take a crappy bottle of wine and a beer that isn’t a dark stout and drink it over ice. I want people to enjoy their maximum hydration and refreshment.

“Drinking wine with ice tastes like gold. It’s so delicious. I drink it all on ice right now. I don’t just want to drink it in the summer now, I want to drink it year-round.

“The reason you’re drinking it is not for the culinary snobbery, it’s because it’s a beverage. So drink it as a beverage, not as a cultural artefact.”

Most white wine producers recommend a serving temperature of around 10C for chardonnay, 7-10C for sauvignon blanc and 6-9C for sweet wines and fizz. Most red wine producers recommend a “cellar cool” temperature of 17-18C.

Chang’s controversial opinions

It is not the first time the chef has stoked controversy, having previously urged people to consider not cooking burgers on a barbecue.

He said that barbecuing patties only serves to turn them into “carbonised crap”, adding: “I think this viewpoint could get me in trouble.”

The Korean-American foodie told his podcast in June: “Grills suck for burgers. We have assumed as a culture that in summer, we eat a burger and it’s grilled... The success rate of the griddle is better than the grill, and also there’s no clean up, you have nothing to worry about.”

David Chang, a Michelin-star chef, is the host of Ugly Delicious on Netflix - Everett Collection Inc /Alamy Stock Photo

He insisted that “a backyard burger is an experience that you try to convince yourself is better than it actually is” and is simply “nostalgia”, “smells” and “friends” rather than good food.

However, not all barbecued foods were spared from his axe, as he said when it comes to corn, he “can’t think of anything else” other than a barbecue that makes it taste so good.

In 2015, Chang also angered Australians when he wrote in his blog Lucky Peach: “You know who f—s up burgers more than anyone else in the world. Australians. Australia has no idea what a burger is.

“They put a fried egg on their burger. They put canned beetroot on it, like a wedge of it. I am not joking you. This is how they eat their burger.”

