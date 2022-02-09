The only BRITs fashion moment worth mentioning goes to Emma Corrin in Harris Reed

(BRIT Awards 2022/ITV)

The fashion on display at the 2022 BRIT Awards was a mixed bag, but there was one look that stole the show.

Appearing on stage alongside British rapper Little Simz – who picked up her first gong for Best New Artist – Emma Corrin wore an ethereal white ensemble comprising a white cropped tuxedo jacket with dramatic floor-sweeping train and a giant white saucer-like hat, custom made for her by designer of the moment Harris Reed.

The Crown actor, who was on stage to narrate a verse on the rappers single ‘Introvert,’ also wore a pair of black Harris Reed high waisted flares and the designers classic ‘H’ boots.

“QUEER ICONS ONLY!” said Harris Reed on Instagram, describing themselves as “honoured” to have dressed “the outstanding Emma Corrin” for the second BRITs in a row. “I love you so much Emma hearing your spoken word last night alongside @littlesimz was beyond everything!!!”

Corrin, 26, first identified as queer on social media last April, goes by the pronouns she/they and has posted about the ‘twists and turns’ of wearing a chest binder.

The white jacket was crafted from 100 per cent up-cycled wedding dresses, and had first appeared at Reed’s debut on-schedule London Fashion Week show at the Serpentine Pavilion back in September. All 10 looks that came down the catwalk in that show had been created with clothes that had been donated to Oxfam.

The BRIT Awards moment was, said Reed on Instagram, “the performance I needed to get me through this next collection;” referencing the fact they are currently knee-deep in prep for the AW22 collection set to drop at London Fashion Week next week.

