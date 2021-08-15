If only Boris would follow Melvyn Caplan’s example

Melvyn Caplan should be congratulated for resigning as a councillor, having recognised that the buck stopped with him (Marble Arch Mound: deputy council leader resigns over £6m cost, 13 August). Perhaps Boris Johnson will take note and require cabinet members to act honourably in the future – but we probably shouldn’t hold our breath.

Les Bright

Exeter, Devon

• I am concerned that the annual photograph of the Appleby horse fair in your print edition (Pictures of the week, 14 August) shows mounts on a dry gravel bed of the River Eden, rather than hock deep as is the tradition. Another sign of global warming?

Simon Aumônier

Steeple Aston, Oxfordshire

• Your article (‘The soundtrack to my life was burping and farting’: how disgusting is your partner?, 14 August) has left me feeling worried. According to wind expert Julie Thompson, “we emit in the region of 15 farts a day on average”. Even without counting, I can tell you I do loads more than that. What am I doing wrong?

Fiona Collins

Carrog, Denbighshire

• A father came to see me when teaching in a comprehensive some years ago (Letters, 13 August). “Why did you give our Johnnie detention?” he asked. I told him that Johnnie was heard swearing. “My son doesn’t fucking well swear” was the response.

David Blackledge

Formby, Merseyside

• It’s time to expel Keir Starmer from the Labour party (Director Ken Loach says he has been expelled from Labour, theguardian.com, 14 August).

Derek Chown

Framsden, Suffolk

