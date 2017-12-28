Only on AP: Louisville's Padgett still adapting to new role

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) -- David Padgett's family pictures line shelves behind his desk, where several other photos are displayed. Other personal mementos sit in open boxes along the right side of the wall in the office of the interim Louisville men's basketball coach.

Padgett hasn't had time to completely unpack as he settles into the massive office once occupied by Rick Pitino that overlooks the Cardinals' practice court.

Welcome to Padgett's world.

It has been nonstop on-the-job training for Padgett, who is trying to balance everything from crisis management amid the fallout from the national college basketball corruption scandal that still looms over the program, to coaching, leading, recruiting and oh yes, moving.

Padgett has only occupied Pitino's old office since mid-October and he has been too busy trying to maintain continuity in Louisville's program to completely settle in. In an interview with The Associated Press, he acknowledged it has been an adjustment.

''It was awkward because I worked for (Pitino) but obviously because I played for him,'' said Padgett, a three-year starter under Pitino from 2005-2008 who was an assistant on the Louisville staff last season.

Padgett was promoted Sept. 29 in the wake of Louisville's acknowledgement that it is being investigated in a federal bribery probe of college basketball . Pitino was placed on unpaid administrative leave two days earlier before being fired Oct. 16 after 16 seasons, the final step in the school's personnel process that allowed Padgett to eventually move into the formerly locked office.

''Going in there as a player and as someone working there, it's a big office,'' the 32-year-old Padgett added. ''It's your boss' and then all of a sudden I'm sitting in that seat, it took some time to get used to. I still think about it once in a while but the more time that goes on, it seems to get more comfortable.''