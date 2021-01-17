Only Amazon Prime Members Can Score These Hidden Holiday Weekend Deals That Start at $6
Calling all Prime members! There's an absurd number of new sales just for you in a hidden Amazon section.
Amazon's Just for Prime deals page is packed with offers that start at just $6. For a limited time, highly rated chunky knit sweaters, popular Bluetooth earbuds, soft sheet sets, and even robot vacuum cleaners are going for special member-only prices. Prime subscribers can score up to 50 percent off all kinds of products, including reviewer favorites that have received thousands of five-star ratings.
Shop Amazon Deals for Prime Members
Alimens and Gentle Button Down Flannel Shirt, $17.99 (orig. $19.99)
VBG Vbiger Touch Screen Anti-Slip Sport Running Gloves, $6.99 (orig. $13.99)
Pinowu Silicone Protective Fire TV Stick Remote Case Two-Pack, $5.84 (orig. $9.99)
SoundPeats True Wireless Bluetooth Headphones, $22.94 with coupon (orig. $39.99)
Zesica Cable Knit Oversized Turtleneck Sweater, $22.49 (orig. $29.99)
InstaNatural Vitamin C Facial Cleanser, $16.98 (orig. $19.98)
Pizuna Cotton Deep Pocket Sheet Set (Queen), $42.39 (orig. $52.99)
Timeyard Macrame Woven Wall Hanging, $14.84 (orig. $17.99)
Zesica Chunky Knit Oversized Turtleneck Sweater, $23.99 (orig. $29.99)
Coredy Self-Charging Robot Vacuum Cleaner, $123.09 with coupon (orig. $219.99)
Subscribers (or anyone who signs up for a free 30-day trial of Prime) can unlock access to all of the markdowns listed in Amazon's Just for Prime section. Sometimes, discounts are just a few bucks off, but other times, they're much larger — either way, they're always worth browsing. These special savings are just one of the many perks that comes with a Prime subscription, like Prime Video streaming and exclusive discounts at Whole Foods.
This weekend, popular items, like InstaNatural's Vitamin C face wash, Pzuna's soft cotton four-piece sheet sets, and Soundpeats' Bluetooth headphones, are going for less. In fact, the wireless earbuds come with not one, but two discounts thanks to the additional coupon featured in the listing. Together, they bring the price of the headphones, which have over 11,700 five-star ratings, down to just $23.
Another standout deal — the now-$24 Zesica chunky knit sweater — is sure to impress stylish shoppers. Select colors of the Instagram-famous sweater, which is loved by both Amazon reviewers and several influencers, is marked down for a limited time. Reviewers rave about the soft and comfy pullover, calling it their "favorite item ever purchased" on Amazon.
You can start saving now with our shopping list below, or you can check out the complete array of sales through Amazon's Just for Prime hub. New deals are added daily, so Prime members you may want to bookmark it for future shopping!
