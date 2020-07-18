Only Amazon Prime Members Can Score These Limited-Time Deals That Start at $8

Attention, Amazon Prime members! You probably know that your subscription comes with access to free Prime Video streaming and complimentary shipping, but here’s what you may not be aware of: It also unlocks tons of deals exclusively for subscribers.

There are currently 1,000+ deals in Amazon’s Goldbox section (also known as its Daily Deals page), but there are even more savings if you’re a Prime member. (FYI, you can also get in these discounts by signing up for a free 30-day trial.) Amazon’s Just for Prime shop is currently packed with discounts on popular home, electronic, beauty, and fashion items that are, as the name implies, just for subscribers.

Shop Amazon Deals for Prime Members:

The exclusive shopping section contains limited-time savings that range anywhere from a few bucks to 40 percent off. Its assortment contains tons of little-known brands as well as popular ones, like Ray-Ban and Champion.

This weekend, shoppers can save on all kinds of home essentials, decor, and organizers. From jewelry displays to fabric storage cubes, there are tons of helpful finds that won’t cost you more than $30.

Those looking to upgrade their wardrobe for summer will be excited by a few special deals, like savings on popular woven straw bags (that work for the beach and beyond). Members can also score a special discount on Ray-Ban’s iconic Original Wayfarer sunglasses (and tons of other styles from the brand, like the Erica sunnies and Clubmaster shades).

Electronics, both big and small, are also included. Convertible vacuums with impressive ratings, like the Orfeld Cordless Stick, and phone accessories are among the assortment — and deals start at $8.

Just like most Amazon deals, there’s no word on how long these offers will last, but once they’re over the prices will go back up. Grab these markdowns while they’re still in stock, or check out the complete assortment of member-exclusive savings through the Just for Prime store.

Amazon

Buy It! Car Mount Phone Holder, $7.99 (orig. $9.99); amazon.com

Amazon

Buy It! Prilan Waterproof Phone Pouch Set, $11.59 (orig. $12.88); amazon.com

Amazon

Buy It! USB C Two-Port Car Charger, $10.39 with coupon (orig. $14.99); amazon.com

Amazon

Buy It! MyGift Rustic Wood Three-Piece Jewelry Rack Set, $20.25 (orig. $34.99); amazon.com

Amazon

Buy It! Greffor Straw Round Woven Bag, $22.49 (orig. $24.99); amazon.com

Amazon

Buy It! TomCare Fabric Storage Cube Eight-Pack Set, $29.69 (orig. $32.99); amazon.com

Amazon

Buy It! MooSoo Cordless Convertible Stick Vacuum, $92.98 with coupon (orig. $139.98); amazon.com

Amazon

Buy It! Orfeld Cordless Stick and Handheld Vacuum, $102.59 with coupon (orig. $119.99); amazon.com

RayBan

Buy It! Ray-Ban Unisex Original Wayfarer Sunglasses, $183.60 (orig. $204); amazon.com

