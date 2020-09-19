Only Amazon Prime Members Can Score These Limited-Time Deals That Start at $8

Amazon

If you’re not already using your Prime membership to gain access to special sales, you’re missing out!

There are over 1,000 deals currently listed in Amazon’s Gold Box page, but that’s just the start for Prime members. For a limited time, subscribers can also score exclusive markdowns on tons of home, beauty, electronic, and kitchen items featured in the retailer’s Just for Prime section. Deals start at just $8 and come with discounts that are up to 46 percent off.

Shop Amazon Deals for Prime Members:

Access to these sales is just one of the many benefits that comes with Prime. And whether you’re looking to save on higher end items like vacuums and kitchen appliances, or you’re simply looking to knock a few dollars off everyday items like dish drying racks or makeup cases, the under-the-radar hub has it all.

This weekend, shoppers can get two customer-loved popular stick vacuum cleaners for under $100. The MooSoo Cordless Convertible Stick Vacuum, which has earned over 1,400 five-star ratings, comes with savings on top of a limited-time coupon. Another affordable option, the highly rated Orfeld Cordless Convertible Four in One Stick Vacuum, is now just $85.

With the arrival of fall, you may be drawn to the Alexa-compatible HeimVision Sunrise Alarm Clock, which subscribers can snag for $34. The popular piece has racked up over 3,200 five-star ratings and tons of praise from owners who call it “well worth buying,” a “great value,” and “one of the best Amazon purchases ever made” in the reviews.

There are droves of deals sitting in the Just for Prime store, but if you’re ready to start your shopping now and only want to browse the best, check out our curated list below. Everything is Prime-eligible, so members (or anyone who signs up for a free 30-day trial) will get free and fast shipping, too.

Buy It! Car Mount Phone Holder, $7.99 (orig. $9.99); amazon.com

Buy It! MooSoo Cordless Convertible Stick Vacuum, $92.98 with coupon (orig. $139.98); amazon.com

