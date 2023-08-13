‘Only 7% Chinese donors’: Richmond Hill campaign calls for active participation in stem cell donation registry

Ten Chinese community organizations in the Greater Toronto Area are partnering with Canadian Blood Services to hold a stem cell registration drive event at Richmond Hill Summer Carnival Aug. 11 to 13 as part of the Stem Cell Drive Campaign.

Data from Canadian Blood Services shows that, as of July, there are 452,682 registered donors in Canada, including 32,060 Chinese registrants, or only 7.08 per cent. Meanwhile, the total patients waiting is 966, including 34 Chinese patients.

Due to the genetic limitation, matches can almost only come from donors in the same ethnic group.

“The lack of stem cells in Chinese is several times more serious than that in Caucasian,” said Eric Li from Vision Youth Leadership Program, who is also one of the initiators of the campaign.

“The chance of finding suitable stem cells for white patients is about 80 per cent, while that of Chinese Canadians is only 20 per cent,” Li added, admitting that the proportion of Chinese registrations has increased but not significantly since the campaign launched in 2016.

Phillipa Lue from Elizabeth Lue Bone Marrow Foundation believes the reason people are reluctant or fearful comes from ignorance about stem cell donation.

As a mother who lost her six-year-old daughter to a rare disorder 33 years ago, Lue went through a suffering process when there was no matching marrow in Canadian Blood Services.

More than 10,000 people performed matching tests for little Elizabeth in just four months, but sadly it was not successful. For Lue and her family, the only consolation this tragedy brought them was seeing more ethnic groups add their names to the donation registry.

“PBSC (peripheral blood stem cell) donation is less painful than you think, and the registration process now is much simpler than in the ’90s — just a swabbing of the inner part of the mouth, which takes only about 10 minutes,” Lue explained.

Li also addressed the biggest concern about stem cell donation — whether it will cause physical harm.

Story continues

“The donation procedure is almost like blood donation, except the donor's blood will go through a sterile equipment to extract the stem cells and the remaining, over 99 per cent, will flow back to the donor, with hardly any serious side effects,” he said.

The donated stem cells will find their way to the bone marrow of the recipient and start reproduction into different blood cell lines for the recipient, replacing the cancerous cells killed by pre-treatment radiation and chemotherapy, he explained.

“And the most important thing is, marrow and PBSC donors will return to work, school and most other activities within a few days, and their marrow will return to normal levels within a few weeks,” Li added.

The mission of Stem Cell Drive Campaign, Li elaborates, is trying to build up the stem cell databank of the Canadian system so they can help Chinese in Canada and in other parts of the world.

The campaign appeals to young people, 17 to 35, to register and get swabbed by coming to the summer carnival. Even if you are not available this weekend, you can apply for a swab kit and complete your registry profile online any time.

Raymond Dau from Toronto Chinese Catholic Taskforce said medical research has shown cells from younger donors lead to better long-term survival for patients after transplant.

In addition to Canadian citizens and permanent residents, international students who have permanent address and phone number are also welcomed to register as a stem cell donor. For more information, visit blood.ca.

Scarlett Liu, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter, Markham Economist & Sun