Only 50 percent chance Jamal Murray returns this season

early 11 months after tearing his left ACL, Murray is getting physically closer to returning, although no return is assured this season, league sources told The Denver Post. With a month left in the regular season, two league sources described chances of his return at 50-50 at this point. Another league source emphasized the decision on when to return lies with him.
Source: Mike Singer @ Denver Post

What’s the buzz on Twitter?

Ryan Blackburn @NBABlackburn
By all public and private accounts, the Nuggets will almost be forced into some updates and tells on the Jamal Murray and Michael Porter Jr. situations over the course of the next week.
Wouldn’t surprise me if they both go to Grand Rapids during the upcoming Nuggets road trip. – 10:18 PM

Ryan Blackburn @NBABlackburn
There is a certain sect of Phoenix fans that continue to act like Jamal Murray is the most overrated player of all time. Whether it’s for the memes or not, I don’t know.
These are Murray vs Booker career playoff numbers. Make of them what you will. pic.twitter.com/7vBbEkJIcb10:35 AM

Michael Singer @msinger
As is almost tradition, Jamal Murray comes out of halftime and posts up Facu Campazzo on the block. – 11:32 PM

Gordon Gross @GMoneyNuggs
Monte Morris filling in admirably as that late-game partner for Jokic that Jamal Murray would normally be. – 12:21 AM

Justin Kubatko @jkubatko
Kyrie Irving was 🔥 last night:
✅ 50 PTS
✅ 15-19 FG
✅ 9-12 3P
✅ 11-13 FT
Irving recorded the highest eFG% (102.6%) and the highest TS% (101.1%) in NBA history by a player in a 50-point game.
The previous marks were held by Jamal Murray and Fred VanVleet, respectively. pic.twitter.com/evmekxKtu59:01 AM

As of now, the Nuggets don’t have a cut-off date for when a return would be impossible, two sources said. Murray and the team are taking it on a day-by-day basis. At this point, Murray is getting treatment, testing his body and seeing how it reacts. -via Denver Post / March 12, 2022

There remains the possibility, perhaps even the likelihood, according to one source, that both Murray and Michael Porter Jr. will head to Grand Rapids to ramp up their returns. That could happen within the next week, said one person familiar with their thinking. Unlike the initial plan, if they went, it wouldn’t be for just one day. But comparing their respective injuries is a fool’s errand on a number of levels. First, Porter has had two prior back surgeries and has made this recovery before. Amid his rehab, he’s been eager and confident as his return to the court nears, sources said. -via Denver Post / March 12, 2022

The Nuggets have scrapped plans to send Michael Porter Jr. and Jamal Murray to Grand Rapids for the time-being, two league sources told The Denver Post on Thursday. Both Porter and Murray were set to fly to Grand Rapids and practice with the Gold on Friday, but logistical concerns, in addition to the fact that they’d only be there for one practice, altered the plan, sources said. Neither player has had any kind of setback, and there was also a sense that some of the work they would’ve done in Grand Rapids could get done in Denver. -via Denver Post / March 3, 2022

