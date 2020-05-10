Only 50% of Britons would download NHS tracing app – poll

Photograph: Steve Parsons/PA

Just over half the population is likely to download the NHS app developed to track and trace cases of coronavirus, new polling suggests, amid concerns that test result delays could hamper its effectiveness.

A narrow majority of 52% of people told an Opinium poll for the Observer that they were likely to download the app, which alerts users if they have been in close contact with someone who has tested positive for the virus.

Academics leading the development team have warned that 60% of the population will need to download it for it to work properly. However, insiders say that it starts to become very effective at reducing infections with take-up above 50%, while even much lower numbers can prevent intensive care units from being overwhelmed.

Concerns remain over the tracking app after it emerged that the government was already in talks with Apple and Google about using their tracing app as a backup, should the software developed by NHSX, the health service’s innovation arm, fail to work sufficiently.

Its in-house app is being tested on the Isle of Wight and has run into teething problems. Its design means that the battery power of an iPhone can be hit, while its effectiveness may also be reliant on a high number of Android phone users taking it up.

The decision to develop an NHS app was made so that data could be stored centrally and inform the policy response to the Covid-19 pandemic. The app developed by Google and Apple limits the access governments have to data and is largely decentralised.

A 72-hour delay [for test results] really means that you’re having very little impact on the epidemic Prof Christophe Fraser

With some people still waiting more than a week for their test results, however, there are also concerns that such delays will undermine any tracing app. Professor Christophe Fraser, who is advising the government on the NHSX app, told Sky News last week: “A 72-hour delay really means that you’re having very little impact on the epidemic. A 48-hour delay is pretty bad. You really need to be getting the information across in 24 hours.”

The government is also having to hire an army of contact tracers in readiness for a “test, track and trace” strategy for tackling the virus. Adecco Group, a global employment company, has been advertising contact-tracing jobs that can be carried out from home, for £8.72 per hour – the minimum wage for over-24s.

“These incredibly important web-based customer service roles come with full training, weekly pay and will give you the opportunity to earn a regular income while supporting your community,” the job ad states. “In order to be considered, you will need the right to work in the UK and have access to your own laptop/desktop PC running on Windows 10 with Internet Explorer 11.

“You will need to have a clear English-speaking voice as well as a reassuring manner that can deal with the public that are worried and concerned and have the ability to navigate a laptop/PC while speaking to your caller.”