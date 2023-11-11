The Only 4 Sales Worth Shopping This Weekend, Including an Angelina Jolie-Used Skincare Brand

Dotdash Meredith and Yahoo Inc. may earn commission or revenue on some items through the links below.

We’re in those weeks leading up to Black Friday where it feels like nothing is on sale. Luckily though, that’s more feeling than fact; Right now, a number of our go-to retailers have quietly discounted a handful of fall fashion and beauty essentials, many in honor of Singles' Day 2023. And, of course, we found the best savings you won't want to miss.

Below, we rounded up the only four sales you need to shop this weekend, including deals on a skincare brand that’s been used by Angelina Jolie and Gwyneth Paltrow and 56 percent off Kylie Jenner’s go-to jeans.

4 Singles' Day Sales to Shop This Weekend

Levi’s Sale

At Amazon, a number of jeans from Levi’s — a brand Jennifer Aniston swears by — are on sale, including the 56-percent off Low Pro style Kylie Jenner has repeat-worn. The 94 Baggy Jeans offer a similar slouchiness but feature a higher rise, with one shopper writing that the style is “insanely flattering and goes with everything.” The Wedgie Straight and Classic Bootcut are also on sale and both boast thousands of five star ratings. One fan of the straight leg style said that the jeans “make [their] behind look lifted,” while the bootcut has been deemed “comfortable and flattering.” “These may be the most comfortable pair of jeans I've ever owned,” wrote one customer who added that the flared leg is “tremendously flattering.”

Amazon

$80

$35

Buy on Amazon

Amazon

$80

$56

Buy on Amazon

Amazon

$80

$56

Buy on Amazon

Amazon

$70

$40

Buy on Amazon

Avène Single’s Day Sale

Avène is celebrities’ best kept secret. The French skincare brand — which is currently offering 20 percent off all purchases over $55 with the code SINGLESDAY — has been used by stars including Angelina Jolie, Gwyneth Paltrow and Hailey Bieber, with the latter calling that the Cicalfate+ Restorative Protective Cream a “forever” love, thanks to how well it calms her “angry and irritated” skin. Paltrow has used the brand’s Thermal Spring Water Spray, which shoppers call “pure magic in a bottle.” “[It’s] cool and refreshing and somehow makes your skin soft as well,” they wrote.

Avene

$28

$22

Buy Now

AvÃ¨ne

$19

$15

Buy Now

Other shopper favorites include the RetrinAL 3-in-1 Eye Cream and Solaire Tinted SPF 50 Sunscreen. The eye cream is designed to depuff, brighten, and firm, with one customer writing that they saw “visible results” in just four days, noting that their wrinkles were “reduced” and that their under-eye area looked “more plump.” As for the tinted sunscreen, fans say that they “don't even need to apply any concealer or foundation” when they apply the “silky smooth” SPF. “It smooths out the lines and imperfections on my face perfectly,” they wrote.

AvÃ¨ne

$50

$40

Buy Now

AvÃ¨ne

$36

$29

Buy Now

Everlane Fall Sale

Everlane, the basic’s brand that’s been worn by everyone from Katie Holmes to Angelina Jolie, is currently discounting hundreds of fall and winter staples with 30 percent off all outerwear, sweaters, and dresses. The ReNew Waterproof Long Puffer is honestly a must-grab ahead of winter, boasting more than 800 five-star ratings. Shoppers rave that the “jacket is so soft and warm and [that] the cut and style are perfection.” Per another customer, “[It’s] a stylish and super warm coat all in one.”

Everlane

$275

$195

Buy on everlane.com

There are also a number of sweaters I’m eyeing, including a “soft, comfortable, and easy to throw on” cashmere crewneck shoppers say they wear “everyday,” this classic cardigan, and the “chic and cozy” turtleneck dress customers have called their “go-to winter outfit.”

Everlane

$198

$139

Buy on everlane.com

Everlane

$148

$104

Buy on everlane.com

Everlane

$198

$139

Buy on everlane.com

Ulta Early Black Friday Sale

Ulta is giving shoppers a small taste of what’s to come this holiday season with its Early Black Friday Sale. Each week, the beauty retailer is discounting hundreds of different items, and this weekend it’s all about hair, with up to 40 percent off styling and haircare favorites. As someone who has tried a number of different blow-drying brushes, from really expensive to really cheap, I can confidently say L'ange’s now-$62 Le Volume Hair-Drying Brush is my favorite. It’s effective and quick, simple to use, and leaves my hair sleek and shiny (not fried!). Of course, if you’re using heat on your hair, you need protection, so why not grab Chi’s Thermal Protection Spray that’s loved by 700-plus shoppers while it’s just $11?

Ulta

$89

$62

Buy Now

Ulta

$19

$11

Buy Now

Also on sale is this oat milk-infused dry shampoo Miranda Kerr once called a “staple” in her routine, as well as Viviscal’s thickening shampoo that one shopper said made their hair look “longer and fuller” in just two weeks.

Ulta

$24

$14

Buy Now

Ulta

$20

$12

Buy Now

