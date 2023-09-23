The Only 4 Sales Worth Shopping This Weekend, Including up to 80% Off at J.Crew

Dotdash Meredith and Yahoo Inc. may earn commission or revenue on some items through the links below.

Plus, a rare sale on the denim brand Meghan Markle and Jennifer Lopez wear.

Ilia / J.Crew / Frame / InStyle

How some people might pour themselves a glass of wine and order takeout after a long week of work, I sit on my couch, crack open my laptop, and search for sales to shop; it’s the (fiscally irresponsible) thing I do to unwind. And, if I’m being totally honest with you, I’ve already started looking.

This weekend’s best deals include a rare sitewide discount on the denim brand celebrities constantly wear, a sale on the skincare-infused skin tint Kate Hudson and Hilary Swank can’t stop raving about, and up to 80 percent off a classic mall brand.

Frame Friends and Family Sale: 25% Off

Frame, the American denim brand with high-end jeans that have been worn by everyone including Meghan Markle, Jennifer Lopez, and Gigi Hadid, just launched a rare sitewide sale. During its Friends and Family Sale, everything is 25 percent off, and I’d personally recommend using this as an opportunity to grab one of its many 100-percent cotton jeans, including the Lopez-worn Le Baggy Palazzo pants that speak to this year’s biggest denim trend. But if you’re wanting something other than just jeans, consider the A-Line Shirt Dress, a long-sleeve denim mini dress that Taylor Swift and Martha Stewart have convinced me I need for fall.

Ilia VIP Sale: 20% Off

In case you’re not yet familiar with Ilia, it’s a clean beauty brand that’s bringing skin-loving ingredients to makeup, and it just launched its exclusive VIP Sale. But if you’re not a member yet, don’t worry, you can register for free here with an email address and password. After that, you can shop the entire site at 20 percent off with the code VIPSONLY when you spend $75 or more.

Ilia’s Super Serum Skin Tint with SPF 40 has gone seriously viral after being been used by a long list of celebrities including Kate Hudson, Cindy Crawford, Miranda Kerr, and Hilary Swank. And while the skin tint might boast the largest celebrity fan-base, it’s not the only product from the brand that’s a celebrity staple. Laura Dern called the tinted lip balm a go-to because it’s “really natural and easy” to use.

J.Crew Sale-on-Sale: up to 80% Off

It feels like J.Crew’s never not having a sale, but hey, I’m not complaining — especially when it’s a go-to for Meghan Markle and editors alike. And right now, the brand that expertly does classics is offering an extra 60 percent off select sale items, which brings some pieces, like the Gwyneth Slip Skirt shoppers call “stylish,” “classy,” and “very flattering” down to just $18 (I’ve never hit “add to cart” faster). I’m also obsessed with this collared polo that’s perfect for a pop of color in the fall, as well as the T-strap Mary Janes you’re about to see everywhere pretty soon.

Outdoor Voices Fall Sale: up to 55% Off

This weekend, you can shop Outdoor Voices’ workout staples for up to 55 percent off. I’ll never pass up an opportunity to grab a pair of the brand’s buttery leggings shoppers describe as “comfortable and supportive, yet not unnecessarily tight.” Nor can I pass up an on-sale exercise dress (which I wear for literally everything). But of all the things on sale, what I’m most excited to grab is the MegaFleece Snap Up Hoodie in red; I bought this exact hoodie five years ago in blue and still wear it to this day — I don’t think that can be said for any other hoodie, sweatshirt, or jacket I’ve ever owned.

