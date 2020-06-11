Only 4 known active cases of COVID-19 left in Nova Scotia

There are only four known active cases of COVID-19 remaining in Nova Scotia, according to the latest provincial data published Thursday.

Two people with active cases of the illness are in hospital, but only one of them is in the intensive care unit.

The QEII Health Sciences Centre's microbiology lab completed 769 Nova Scotia tests on Wednesday.

On Wednesday, the province announced there were no longer any cases of COVID-19 at any long-term care homes. It announced plans to ease restrictions at long-term care homes and allow outdoor visits starting June 15, although not all facilities may be ready to accept visitors by that time.

To date, Nova Scotia has 47,145 negative test results, 1,061 positive COVID-19 cases and 62 deaths.

Premier Stephen McNeil and Dr. Robert Strang, Nova Scotia's chief medical officer of health, announced Wednesday they would be taking a pause from COVID-19 press briefings.

Strang said he would be traveling to New Brunswick on Thursday for a minor surgical procedure and that he would be self-isolating when he got back to Nova Scotia.

Symptoms list

People with one or more of the following COVID-19 symptoms are asked to visit 811's website:

Fever (chills, sweats).

Cough or worsening of a previous cough.

Sore throat.

Headache.

Shortness of breath.

Muscle aches.

Sneezing.

Nasal congestion/runny nose.

Hoarse voice.

Diarrhea.

Unusual fatigue.

Loss of sense of smell or taste.

Red, purple or bluish lesions on the feet, toes or fingers that do not have a clear cause.

