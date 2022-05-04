Only 28 per cent of Americans want Roe vs Wade overturned, poll finds

A draft Supreme Court opinion allowing states to force women to carry unwanted pregnancies to term would be at odds with the views of a majority of Americans, according to a poll conducted last week by ABC News and The Washington Post.

The survey of a randomly chosen group made up of 1,004 adults contacted between 24 April and 28 April found Americans believe the court should uphold Roe v Wade – the landmark 1973 case which legalised abortion — by a margin of 2-to-1, with 54 per cent of respondents saying it should be upheld and only 28 per cent supporting overruling the decision.

But the Supreme Court, which in December heard arguments in the case of a Mississippi law that would ban abortion after 15 weeks just months ago, appears poised to strike down a half-century of precedent and give states broad latitude to determine whether women who become pregnant — even as a result of rape or incest — will have the ability to choose for themselves whether to carry the pregnancy to term.

Laws such as the Mississippi law at issue are also opposed by 57 per cent of Americans, the poll found, with 58 per cent of Americans saying abortion should be legal in “most” or “all cases,” yet only 37 per cent of respondents said abortion should be illegal in “most” or “all cases”.

Additionally, 82 per cent of respondents said abortion should always be legal when carrying a pregnancy would endanger a woman’s health, while 79 per cent said abortions should be legal for victims of rape or incest. Sixty-seven per cent of Americans also said abortion should be legal in the case of serious birth defects.