Fewer than a tenth of the 18,000-strong army of contact tracers have been recruited, minister admits

NHS employee Anni Adams looks at new NHS app - Isla Binnie

Just 1,500 of the Government’s target 18,000 contact tracers have been hired, a Government minister has admitted.

Brandon Lewis, the Northern Ireland Secretary, told Sky News: "I don't think we've got to 18,000 just yet, I think there's about 15,000 applications, we're looking to as you say get up to 18,000."

Scroll to continue with content Ad

Pushed again on how many of the applicants had been appointed, he added: "As of this morning I'm not sure of exactly how many of the 15,000 have been hired, earlier in the week it was about 1,500, it would have gone up since then."

The admission suggests that the Government is nowhere near rolling out the track and trace system it said would be ready by mid-May.

The Department of Health and Social Care had announced that the 18,000 staff would be “available from the week commencing May 18” and would be ready to work when the new NHS tracing app is rolled out nationwide.

The app which is currently being trialed on the Isle of Wight has already suffered technical problems.

How NHS Covid-19 tracing app works: 6 Alert sent to previous contacts

More than half of the island’s residents - some 70,000 - have downloaded the NHSX software.

The app uses Bluetooth to detect when a person's phone has been near another owned by someone reporting symptoms of Covid-19, sending a notification to the user and offering them advice on what to do to prevent spreading the disease. Those with Covid-19 symptoms can also use it to order a swab test.

Of the army of 18,000 contact tracers, 3,000 will be qualified public health and clinical professionals and the remaining 15,000 will be call handlers trained to follow scripts devised by Public Health England.

App users who report symptoms will be interviewed by a contact tracer, who will then also contact others who may have been infected.

They will then be told to monitor their symptoms or isolate and seek testing, depending on their level of exposure.

Ministers hope contact tracing will reduce transmission by identifying and alerting people who may have been exposed to the virus, so that they can protect themselves and others around them by self-isolating.