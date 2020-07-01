OnlineSlots.com: New Look for the #1 Online Resource for Free Slots and Reviews

GIBRALTAR, July 1, 2020 /CNW/ -- OnlineSlots.com is extremely excited to announce the relaunch of the #1 resource for Free Slots and Reviews. Boasting the largest selection of free slots games to play anywhere online. With a new look and totally new experience, online slots.com is the only place to be for fans of slots.

OnlineSlots.com new branding

After many months of research, studies and speaking with our users we have launched a complete overhaul of the design and user experience to give our loyal readers and slots gamers the world over a brand-new home.

On top of making it the very best experience possible we have been working away at compiling and testing the biggest selection of slots games on the web. We now have thousands of free slots to play.

More choice, more reviews, more fun. Nothing but the best for the #1 slots fans of the #1 Online Resource for Free Slots and Reviews.

About OnlineSlots.com

For over 20 years, we have been on a mission to help slots players find the best games, reviews and insights by sharing our knowledge and expertise in a fun and friendly way.

First and foremost, we provide a digital platform for people to learn and play slots. Where, you'll find:

The best slots sites of the year, plus real money slots and free slots

A huge library of 800+ free games and 300+ real money games

Top titles include Mega Moolah, Starburst, and Avalon

Over 23 software providers, including Playtech, Netent, and Microgaming

An interactive search process which seamlessly sorts and filters the games

OnlineSlots.com Logo

