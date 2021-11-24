Onlinebookclub.org, Announces Plans for an E-reading App

RALEIGH, NC / ACCESSWIRE / November 24, 2021 / OnlineBookClub.org creator Scott Hughes, announced a new upcoming ereading app to challenge similar apps in the crowded market. The new app will have all the features that readers have come to expect from an ebook, while being free from intrusive ads and being user-friendly for all ages.

Scott began by stating, "We see this as an opportunity to address current problems with the current ereaders. "I believe that 10 years from now, ereading will be the norm and paper books will be a niche market." He added, "We are living in a period of dramatic transformation. There will be more changes-more advances-between now and 2025 than in all of human history."

Why the OBC (Online BOOK Club) e-Reader App?

The OBC e-Reader™ (or OBC-e)™ is a revolutionary app that allows members to read, discuss and rate their favorite books on any device, anytime, anywhere. The platform isn't just for reading; it's designed for engagement and community development.

The OBC e-reader app will be a massive leap forward in the e-book industry and will be a major reason for the success of this company.

What makes the OBC e-Reader App unique?

Next to nothing…in a good way. When it comes to e-reader apps, there aren't many to choose from. Many companies have tried to make an e-reader app but few have taken it far enough.

From what has been previewed of the app, it is set to break out of this mold by making itself available on all devices, by having an interface that can be customized, and by offering features like social networking (the ‘Friends' feature), book recommendations (the 'Wish List' feature) and support for the publishing community (the 'Publish' feature).

The app is set to change everything about collections of books and make it easier than ever for people to find, save and share books on any device.

Ramping Up for Success in 2022

Getting the word about the app out will be paramount for its success upon release.

Story continues

There is no point in releasing something that no one knows about or uses, so the plans are to raise awareness about the new app while also offering incentives to people who sign up for it through giveaways and other opportunities

Scott Hughes has devoted his life to making reading more efficient and accessible for everyone, regardless of age or background. "I want to make reading fun again," he said.

Over the next decade, Mr. Hughes plans to continue developing technology that will make reading more accessible to everyone around the world.

About

A renowned author, a Manchester, Connecticut Social entrepreneur, futurist and keynote speaker, Scott Hughes is a visionary who has made it his life's work to help people create the lives they most desire. He is the founder of OnlineBookClub.org , an international social media platform for book lovers and readers that resulted from his lifelong dedication to literacy. Visit here for more info. OnlineBookClub.org

Media contacts

Contact Person: Dan Kihato,

Address:25 Railway Street, Treharris, CF46 6AG.United Kingdom.

Phone:079 2015 3267

Email: danpr@wispyseo.com

Website: WispySeo.com

SOURCE: Onlinebookclub.org





View source version on accesswire.com:

https://www.accesswire.com/673939/Onlinebookcluborg-Announces-Plans-for-an-E-reading-App



