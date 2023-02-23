Online Trading Platform Market Exhibits 5.1% CAGR to Hit USD 12.16 Billion by 2028

As per the report by Fortune Business Insights, the global Online Trading Platform Market size is projected to reach USD 12.16 Billion in 2028, at a CAGR of 5.1% during the forecast period, 2021-2028

Pune,India, Feb. 23, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global Online Trading Platform Market Size is set to gain impetus from the rising integration of artificial intelligence (AI) with electronic trading platform solutions. Chatbots help users to receive market estimations, data about the trader's notifications, account reports, real-time estimates, and generic FAQs. In February 2021, for instance, HSBC unveiled a pricing chatbot that utilizes AI to provide instant analytics and pricing for foreign exchange (FX) options to clients. This information is given by Fortune Business Insights™ in a report, titled, “Online Trading Platform Market Forecast, 2023-2028.” As per the report, the market stood at USD 8.28 billion in 2020. It is projected to grow from USD 8.59 billion in 2021 to USD 12.16 billion in 2028 at a CAGR of 5.1% during the forecast period.

Industry developments:

Empirica introduced its trading algorithm called Volume-Weighted Average Price (VWAP). It is capable of lowering the impact on the market price by using a pre-computed schedule for implementing a bigger order.

E*TRADE Financial Corporate Services, Inc. launched the E*TRADE Equity Edge Online (EEO) Developer Platform. It can govern, manage, and observe participant transactions efficiently. At the same time it can automate workflows and move data in and out of a company’s system in a configurable and customizable way.





Report Scope & Segmentation

Key Takeaways

Online Trading Platform Market is expected to flourish & reach USD 12.16 Billion in 2028

The integration of AI-based chatbot services with e-trading platform solutions is considered one of the new trends for growth of the market

The platform with AI technology helps users to observe millions of trade data pointers and run practices at an optimum price.

The segment's growth is mainly due to the rapid adoption of client-made trading software at banking and financial institutions.

Online Trading Platform Market Size in North America was USD 697.23 Billion 2021

Drivers & Restraints-

The increasing use of AI technology is expected to revolutionize the future of online trading platforms. One of the ways in which companies are incorporating this technology into their products is through the use of robo-advisors.

These platforms enable users to execute optimal trades at the right price and analyze millions of trading data points. Tracxn Technologies, for example, has developed an automated trading platform with three AI-powered engines.

These include an active engine that uses machine learning to improve performance, an order engine for carrying out operational tasks, and a strategy engine for analyzing potential trades. However, the lack of awareness about these solutions in developing countries could hinder the growth of the online trading platform market in the years to come.

Regional Insights-

North America accounted for USD 3.47 billion in revenue in 2020 and is expected to maintain its leading position in the market due to the presence of well-known online trading platform providers, including Chetu Inc., EffectiveSoft Ltd., Artezio LLC., ETNA, and TD Ameritrade Holding Corporation. Meanwhile, Europe is predicted to experience significant growth, driven by increased investments from countries such as France, Germany, Italy, Spain, and Benelux in online trading platform solutions.

List of Key Players Mentioned in the Report:

Td Ameritrade Holding Corporation (Nebraska, United States)

Interactive brokers (Connecticut, United States)

E-TRADE (Virginia, United States)

Profile Software (London, United Kingdom)

Chetu Inc. (Florida, United States)

Empirica (Dolnośląskie, Poland)

Pragmatic Coder (Krakow, Poland)

EffectiveSoft Ltd. (California, United States)

Rademade Technologies (Tallinn, Estonia)

Devexperts LLC (Munich, Germany)

R&D Solutions (Sofia, Bulgaria)

ETNA (Florida, United States)

Artezio LLC. (New Jersey, United States)

Velvetech, LLC (Illinois, United States)

Itransition (Colorado, United States)

Ally Financial Inc. (Michigan, United States)

Merrill Edge (New York, United States)

Plus500 (Israel)

Mcafee Llc (California, United States)

Mobicip Llc





FAQ:

How big is the Online Trading Platform Market?

The market is projected to grow from USD 8.59 billion in 2021 to USD 12.16 billion in 2028 at a CAGR of 5.1% during the 2021-2028 period.

How big is Online Trading Platform Market in North America?

The market in North America stood at USD 3.47 Billion in 2020 and is expected to gain a huge portion of the market share in the coming years.

