New Online Thinkathon brings youth voices into Canadian and European crisis politics

MONTREAL, March 23, 2020 /CNW Telbec/ - A new Online Thinkathon – big, collaborative online workshop – challenging youth to make their voices heard in politics and shape inclusive digital futures has just been launched in Canada and Europe.

Our Digital Future - C'est ICI

Part of the two-year youth empowerment initiative, "Our Digital Future – C'est ICI," the Challenge will see hundreds of youth, between the ages of 18 and 30, come together online over April-June 2020 to debate and co-create policy recommendations on digital futures.

So far, youth have been proposing policies such as:

  • Greater funding for digital literacy education

  • A Canadian right to be forgotten based on that of the European Union

  • Development of an E-Voting system

  • An Empathy Act binding on social media and internet platforms

Youth feel excluded from political processes, and the pandemic is pressing many to keep at a social distance. At this critical time, youth are teaming up online. Participants will develop a creative project – in a digital medium of their choice – on one of the following topics:

  • Citizenship 4.0

  • Social Relations

  • Smart and Fast Expanding Cities

  • Security

  • Education

  • Entertainment & Culture

  • A topic of their choice

Youth will be supported in their project by mentors from relevant industries.

Registration (www.thinkathon.agorize.com/en/challenges/online-thinkathon) is open until April 12th, 2020. The Final will be live-streamed to a voting public on June 13th, 2020. The 5 best teams will pitch their solution to a jury that will select 3 winning projects. 

Winners receive cash prizes and will discuss results of the project with policymakers in Ottawa (for European participants) or Brussels, Belgium (for Canadian participants).

Follow #thinkdigitalfuture on social media.

Our Digital Future is organized by the Goethe-Institut Montreal, ThinkYoung and Carrefour Jeunesse Emploi NDG, and funded by the European Union.

Quick Facts –Thinkathon Online Challenge

  • 3,000 youth expected for online debate with global reach on digital futures.

  • 6 digital age policy topics: Citizenship 4.0, Social Relations, Smart Cities, Security, Education, Culture and Entertainment (plus option to choose their own topic)

  • Mentoring for youth by policy and communications experts.

  • Innovative online platform that facilitates real-time discussions across the Atlantic.

  • This new platform for youth offers local and global exchanges that address our digital future in a holistic, inclusive, and positive way.

 

