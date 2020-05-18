Online Self Awareness Life Coach & Awakening Community Memberships Announced

In the Power Shots, members can participate in a Zoom group call designed to help them to quickly drop into Presence, align themselves with both the Crystalline proper start to their day

REDONDO BEACH, CA / ACCESSWIRE / May 18, 2020 / Baz Porter, "The Light Angel," has announced his updated memberships for people looking to join a community that aims to impact growth, change, and harmony in the world.

More information is available at https://www.thelightangel.com/memberships

As "The Light Angel", Baz Porter's mission is to guide awakening souls into self-awareness and self-love, and provide the foundation for a strong spiritual base.

Based on the core values of ​reliability, loyalty, commitment, open-mindedness, honesty, and compassion Baz supports people in their life's path.

Baz creates a safe platform where empaths, star seeds, Multi-Dimensional beings, and newly awakened souls on their journeys can establish self-belief and increasing awareness.

​Baz can work with individuals, corporations, and both small and large groups to guide people to pass on techniques for awareness and understanding of universal laws, other dimensions, new paradigms, and quantum energy work for healing.

The Light Angel Community Membership has five levels and has been updated to include 15-minute group "Power Shots" sessions every weekday as the foundational piece of each membership package.

In the Power Shots, members can participate in a Zoom group call designed to help them to quickly drop into Presence, align themselves with both the Crystalline Grid and their Star Chakra, and raise their vibration for a proper start to their day.

Other features of the membership include live group calls with Baz, discounts on personal services, and Focused Divine Daily Energy Channeling sessions.

The membership levels allow people to decide which best suits their needs and to join the dynamic, growing online spiritual community.

Previous clients of The Light Angel say they would recommend the Light Angel to anyone who seeks to understand the spirituality that is within everyone. He will bring his clients answers in a compassionate and completely honest manner.

​Baz says that we should love and live life the way that Divine Source Energy wants us to live, freely and in a place of unconditional love for all."

Interested parties can find more information by visiting the website mentioned above.

Contact Info:

Name: Baz Porter

Email: Send Email

Organization: The Light Angel

Address: 277 Apt C, Redondo Beach, California 90277, United States

Phone: +1-646-991-7687

Website: https://www.thelightangel.com

SOURCE: The Light Angel





