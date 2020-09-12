Online school is a nightmare. No one is fixing it.

Hello, fellow parents. I'm writing to you from the future, or maybe the past — I don't know, what month is it? Pretty sure it's still 2020, because it will be 2020 forever, right?

At any rate, I know that for a lot of you, school started this week — or maybe started last week, or doesn't start till next week? (Time! Ha!) And for a lot of you, it started online.

Your first day may have gone well. Or it may have gone badly, but you may have hope that it'll get better. Today may have been a nightmare, and you may be in a pit of despair right now, wondering how you or your child will manage to finish the year in any meaningful way. Because my son's school started a week ago, I have some insight into how this whole online school thing may play out. That last one? The thing about the pit? That is the accurate way to feel.

Our teachers are as kind and patient as always, slogging away on this deeply problematic platform. Our kids are trying their hardest to follow and participate in these online lessons. (I know! I can hear them. Literally hear them. Right now.)

And yet.

Take everything you know about the burden of shepherding 20 to 30 students through a day of online lessons, the limited capacity of most children to sit at a computer for the entire school day and the mind-blowing difficulty of imparting information of value over a Zoom call, and hold onto that, because it is all true.

But the things that have been most challenging about online school, I didn't really see coming.

Those same Zoom calls you dread at in your own work day? The ones you struggle to connect via an Internet connection never meant to work quite this hard, and then stumble through, because Zoom is not a great way to talk to people? This is now your child's reality.

Our week of online school has been characterized by choppy audio, a droning noise that rivals the Emergency Alert System, and bad connections that end in abruptly dropped Zoom calls. (We have the expensive, high-speed internet. It does not seem to matter.) And I have a lot of questions about whether the cheap devices most districts are able to provide (for those of us lucky enough to be in a district that provides devices at all) are well-suited to handle all-day video calls.

For my child, at least, the idea that a long Zoom call is the same as time in a classroom ... well, it hasn't particularly sunk in. And although we have provided him with the dedicated, quiet workspace educators recommend, the temptation to grab a snack from the fridge, chase the cat, or provide me with continuous color commentary about what's happening has so far proven irresistible.

In short, it's a mess. And while I am hopeful that some parts of it will get better, I am not optimistic that meaningful learning can take place on this platform, in this way.

Detroit parent and writer Shayla Griffin, co-founder of the Justice Leaders Collaborative, calls out a lot of what's happening in an online petition aimed at Detroit Public Schools Community District: the amount of screentime required for young children, a complete 180 from pre-pandemic guidance; the lack of accommodation for students who can't spend the school day online; the rigorous adherence to the format of the traditional school day, when we have left most other traditions far behind.

Schools have known since March, or at least June, that they'd need to provide some level of online learning, but the online learning they're delivering just doesn't reflect that, Griffin says. Instead of experimenting with smaller class sizes, alternating synchronous and asynchronous learning (that's "with a live teacher" or "without a live teacher"), or offering recorded sessions for children whose parents need to work during the traditional school day, her district's online learning plan, like those offered by a lot of districts simply aims to deliver a regular school day online.

As though, Griffin says, the regular system is working.

"When it clearly doesn’t," she adds.

