The Online Safety Bill has officially passed - we break it down in layman's term

The Online Safety Bill is about to become law, after it passed its last parliamentary hurdle.

The controversial bill has faced years of delay after it was first suggested in a government white paper in 2019. It is now waiting for Royal Assent, which will see it become law.

The legislation looks to protect users from harmful material, and will force social media firms to remove illegal content.

New offences have also been included in the bill, such as cyber-flashing and the sharing of "deepfake" pornography.

Communications regulator Ofcom will enforce the bill, with social media bosses facing substantial fines or even jail if they fail to comply.

Speaking about the bill, technology minister Michelle Donelan explained: "The Online Safety Bill is a game-changing piece of legislation. Today, this government is taking an enormous step forward in our mission to make the UK the safest place in the world to be online.”

So what does the new legislation mean for you and your socials? Cosmopolitan UK has got you covered…

Image-based abuse

The 300-page bill has strengthened pre-existing laws, as well as introducing new ones, to protect against the ongoing epidemic of violence against women and girls.

The legislation will make it easier to convict someone who shares intimate images without consent.

New laws are also proposed to prevent the non-consensual sharing of pornographic or intimate deepfakes.

Those found guilty of sharing these images could face a maximum of six months jail time.

Research conducted in 2018 by fraud detection company Sensity AI unearthed that shockingly over 90% of all deepfakes online are non-consensual pornographic clips targeting women, a figure which doesn't appear to have reversed.

This comes in tandem with other forms of image-based sexual abuse (commonly referred to as 'revenge porn') increasing; women's charity, Refuge, recently reported that the number of survivors supported by their tech team rose by 258% between 2018 and 2022.

If a social media platform does have consensual pornographic material, the Online Safety Bill insists ‘robust’ processes now need to be in place to verify age.

In response, Sophie Mortimer, Revenge Porn Helpline Manager at SWGfL, said: "The Online Safety Bill being passed means it will be easier to charge perpetrators who share intimate images and deepfakes without consent within the UK. This is a milestone development, that does not require the victim to evidence that the perpetrator intended to cause distress.

"Anyone who shares intimate images without consent is breaking the law and the penalties being brought forward in this new legislation will hopefully reaffirm that intimate image abuse is never okay.

"Despite this, there are still notable, important gaps that have not been addressed. Anyone who has had their intimate content shared online without consent is not protected to have that content removed from the internet, even if the perpetrator has been brought to justice. This is all because the content is not classed as ‘illegal’. Those experiencing this devastating harm deserve more than this and it is disappointing this has not been included despite the positive steps forward."

Cosmopolitan UK has done extensive work on image-based abuse and deep fakes, which you can read about here and here.

Trolling and bullying

The bill places a substantial duty of care on social media platforms to protect users from material that may be considered harmful, even if it is technically legal.

After tech companies complained that this makes them unfairly liable for material on their platform, an amendment that has been put into the Online Safety Bill reads social media sites now have to provide tools to hide material they don’t wish to see.

The bill also means children have to be protected from material that causes “serious trauma”, which includes trolling and cyber-bullying.

Other material highlighted in the bill includes misogyny and disordered eating.

NSPCC chief executive Sir Peter Wanless said: "We are absolutely delighted to see the Online Safety Bill being passed through parliament. It is a momentous day for children and will finally result in the ground-breaking protections they should expect online."

Illegal material

Stricter rules have been placed on platforms to commit to remove all illegal content. This includes: child sexual abuse, extreme sexual violence, people smuggling, material that promotes or facilitates self-harm or suicide, controlling or coercive behaviour, terrorism, selling weapons or illegal drugs, and animal cruelty.

In response, social media platforms have to:

remove illegal content quickly or prevent it from appearing in the first place, including content promoting self-harm

prevent children from accessing harmful and age-inappropriate content

enforce age limits and age-checking measures

ensure the risks and dangers posed to children on the largest social media platforms are more transparent, including by publishing risk assessments

provide parents and children with clear and accessible ways to report problems online when they do arise

Even if the material was not filmed or created in the UK, the platform is required to remove it.

Encrypted messages

One of the most controversial aspects of the bill is that it forces messaging services, such as WhatsApp and Signal, to end encryption of messages.

Currently, these services have end-to-end encryption, which ensures nobody other than the sender and intended recipient of a message can read it.

WhatsApp, which is owned by Meta, has warned they may pull their messaging service to British users rather than compromising their privacy under the new bill.

However, child protection groups have warned this type of messaging is the ‘frontline’ of sexual abuse.

How will the Online Safety Bill be regulated?

The new bill will be regulated by communications watchdog Ofcom.

Should social media platforms fail to adequately comply with the Online Safety Bill’s regulations, Ofcom has the power to issue fines of up to £18 million, or 10% of their global annual revenue.

Huge platforms, such as Meta and X, could see fines potentially run into the billions of pounds should they be found in breach.

