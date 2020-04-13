Online Playing Card Supplier PlayingCardDecks.com Celebrates 3 Years In Business

PlayingCardDecks.com celebrates its third anniversary of providing a huge selection of playing cards to collectors, players, magicians, cardists and enthusiasts worldwide.

HENDERSON, NV / ACCESSWIRE / April 12, 2020 / The Henderson, Nevada company PlayingCardDecks.com launched in April 2017 in order to provide a huge selection of playing cards to enthusiasts worldwide. Their goal has been to provide the highest level of service to collectors, players, magicians, cardists or someone just looking for a unique gift. Will Roya, founder, is clear on their mission, "Our core objective is to be your #1 playing card supplier."

Not only have they shipped tons of playing cards to happy customers, they also provide an extensive resource of playing card news, history, and game instruction attracting over 100,000 visitors a month. Regular customers and fans keep up with all the happenings thru their weekly email newsletter and social media accounts that are posted on almost daily.

In addition to their selection of over 1,500 decks, PCD has also created over 30 custom decks, many with the help of the crowdfunding platform kickstarter. They also have a monthly subscription box, Pip Box Club, that some of their most loyal fans have been receiving for 2 years since its inception.

Owner Will Roya performed and sold magic for 20 years before going all-in on e-commerce. He dabbled in selling different products on eBay and Amazon and saw a strong trend in the sales of playing cards. With the shopping cart Shopify he was able to build the site with little outside help and now currently employs a full time packing person and several outside freelancers. The company has recently been featured in the Chicago Sun-Times, Luckbox, Catholic Digest, Clear The Decks, and several other online newsletters and blogs.

Future projects include launching a second site devoted to tarot cards and related products. Look for TarotMerchant.com later this year which will strive to be "Your One Stop Mystic Shop."

PlayingCardDecks.com would like to thank friends, customers and all its partners for their well wishes on this happy occasion. They invite people to take advantage of their anniversary sale and save 23% off site wide with code PCD3 valid April 10 - 30, one use per customer.

More information on the business can be found at https://playingcarddecks.com

