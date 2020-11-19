Online Pharma Supply Chain & Security Conference 2021: March 9th-10th - Focus on Optimizing your Supply Chain Challenges to Ensure an Agile, Responsive, Streamlined and Secured Supply Chain
Dublin, Nov. 19, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Pharma Supply Chain & Security World 2021" conference has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The Annual Pharma Supply Chain and Security World Summit is back in London for the 3rd time, and this time with more focus on optimizing your supply chain challenges to ensure an agile, responsive, streamlined and secured supply chain.
Pharmaceutical companies have to resist the challenges looming from supply chain security lapses to avoid infiltration of counterfeit, diverted, and adulterated drugs entering into the supply chain. Apart from having an end to end visibility and traceability within the supply chain, an effective serialization programs will be a key differentiator and will be a competitive advantage for the pharmaceutical companies.
Drug counterfeiting which is not only a global public health risk but also harm the quality of the product, the integrity of the brand, the economy and even national security. Revenues from the pharma and bio-pharma counterfeit market is estimated to be more than $200 billion. Aligning your anti-counterfeiting strategy with the corporate supply chain strategy should plot a roadmap for implementing anti-counterfeiting measures.
Both industry and governments across the world recognising the importance of implementing product serialization, it becomes obligatory for all entities within the supply chain to comply with federal or state legislations pertaining to the locations in which they operate.
Initiatives focusing on supply chain monitoring, such as mass serialisation, track and trace or hologram tagging, had mixed outcomes, as counterfeiters are agile and have found ways to bypass the steps quickly. Pharmaceutical companies and regulators are still developing techniques to stop them by creating an intelligence-led brand protection strategy. This also reveals numerous gaps in the governmental and industry efforts to safeguard global pharmaceutical and biotech supplies.
Corvus Global Events invites you to 3rd Annual Pharma Supply Chain & Security World 2021 - Supply-chain, Drug Serialization and Anti-Counterfeiting conference, which will have Pharma industry experts sharing various challenges faced, new strategies, case studies and use of innovative ideas, the conference will also offer opportunities to encourage partnerships and collaborations. In this conference, you'll not only discover innovative technologies, transformation strategies and collaboration methods but how best to implement them to optimise your supply chain processes and strategies for drug anti-counterfeiting.
Key Highlights
How Pharma Industry and professional bodies are fighting against counterfeiting
Strategies for drug anti-counterfeiting in the global supply chain and improving security through an interlinked supply chain strategy
Streamlining your supply chain
End to End supply chain visibility
Designing an optimal supply chain network
Developing a sustainable Serialization strategy
Integration of track & trace solutions in production and supply chain
Smart Packaging, Labelling, Artwork, Warehouse & Logistics
Serialization Data and Analytics-driven approach to increase supply chain agility
Adoption of Blockchain in pharma supply chain
Effective Authentication Technologies
Best selection of tamper-evident features
Brand Protection & Securing supply chain integrity
Global enterprise-level solutions for anti-counterfeiting
Tackling pharmaceutical crime - initiatives at multinational, EU and national level
IP and regulatory enforcement
Synchrony of the Pharma Industry and professional bodies against counterfeiting
Understanding and meeting the needs of DSCSA, EU FMD and other global regulations
Strategies for public awareness and patient protection
Best practices to protect your brand
The role of the Internet in aiding the counterfeiters - How to overcome the situation?
Developing an RMP for your supply chain to protect your Brand, Product and Patient Safety
The need to understand and adopt new technologies like IoT, Analytics, Machine Learning and Artificial Intelligence
Case study: How companies are structuring their counterfeiting efforts and departments?
Who Should Attend:
Attendees include GMs, VPs, Directors, Heads and Managers of:
Pharmaceutical manufacturers and distributors
Supply Chain management companies
Healthcare professionals
Pharmacists
Serialization, Track and Trace solution providers
Brand protection, enforcement, security, integrity and management companies
Healthcare research organizations
Pharmaceutical industry professional associations
Anti-counterfeiting organizations
Packaging & labelling companies
Authentication technology suppliers
Contract manufacturing organization (CMO)
IT service providers
Intellectual Property, investigators and Trademark council
Drug regulatory agencies and customs
For more information about this conference visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/ia31tn
Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.
CONTACT: CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900