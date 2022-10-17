Online mattress retailer Eve Sleep enters administration nightmare

Eve Sleep is now terminating its sale process (Eve Sleep)

Online mattress retailer Eve Sleep has called in the administrators after a “heartbreaking” decision to call off the potential sale of the business.

The CEO of the company, Cheryl Calverley, said Eve had “moved heaven and earth” to keep the business afloat, but the “scale of Eve was simply insufficient to withstand the economic tsunami that has gathered momentum over the past six months’.

Since June, the company that has been battered by the general downturn in online home furnishing sale, as the cost of living crisis has caused consumers to retreat from all but essential purchases, has been carrying out a strategic review to examine the “financing options” of the business.

Eve said: “This strategic review has been conducted under the auspices of a formal sale process, as defined in the takeover code which has enabled the company to evaluate all possible corporate transactions, including the sale of certain parts or the whole of the company or a potential equity fundraising, as well as other potential strategic options.”

It added: “A number of indicative offers were received; however, following further discussions and the facilitation of due diligence, discussions with respect to a sale of the company or in relation to an equity or other such fundraising transaction have not been successful.”

The company said that “regrettably” the board had concluded that it is required to “take the necessary steps” to “preserve value for its creditors”. It has now appointed Kroll Advisory to deal with the administration process.

Eve said: “It is anticipated that the joint administrators will be appointed by the court during the course of the day. As a consequence of the above, the formal sale process has been terminated and the company has ceased to be in an “offer period” as defined in the takeover code.”

Calverley, said:“It is heartbreaking to have to acknowledge that the best way to preserve value for creditors, those partners and suppliers that have helped us on this journey, is to now terminate the formal sale process and appoint administrators.

“Despite monumental efforts to restructure the business and reshape the cost base, the scale of Eve was simply insufficient to withstand the economic tsunami that has gathered momentum over the past six months, and allow it to continue as an independent business.

“Whilst it may be scant succor in the face of the current situation, we have moved heaven and earth to seek a way forward as an independent or acquired business, but ultimately prevailing market conditions just do not support that.”