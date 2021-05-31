Online Gambling Quarterly Report, Q2 2021 Edition - Updated Benchmarks, KPIs, Trends, Covering All Sectors
Dublin, May 31, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Online Gambling Quarterly Report - Spring 2021 Edition" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
This comprehensive quarterly report analysing updated benchmarks, KPIs, trends, covering all sectors of the online gambling industry.
Based on our well-received Online Gambling Benchmarking Study, the publisher has been asked by many clients to monitor the online gambling industry also on a quarterly basis. We are happy to comply with this request and are now publishing the Online Gambling Quarterly reports.
These quarterly reports cover a wide range of topics from key company sectors, such as finance, marketing, strategy Due to this extensive coverage, the report is a must-read for executives and departments of all companies active in the online gambling market.
Contents of the Report:
Strategic issues - Strategic topics, such as overall industry climate, trends, stock development
Financial benchmarks - Quarterly revenue benchmarks, EBIT and cost benchmarks
Marketing benchmarks - Social media benchmarks, SEO benchmarks, affiliate marketing benchmarks
Product-related topics and benchmarking - Product-related topics and benchmarking - Growth potential for selected products, benchmarking of product offers
Analyses of regions and regulated markets - Regional analyses, such as in-depth coverage of regulated markets
Key Topics Covered:
1. Trends
Online gambling industry climate
Future "winners" in the online gambling market
Key trends and topics
Mobile gambling KPIs
Share developments
2. Financial Figures and KPIs
Total revenue
Betting revenue
Casino revenue
EBIT/Operating profit benchmarks
3. Marketing Analyses
Marketing cost benchmarks
Social marketing benchmarks
SEO benchmarking
Affiliate marketing benchmarking
4. Product Analyses
Betting offers
Football/soccer bets
Other sports - tennis, basketball
Live/in-play betting
Casino games/offers
Companies Mentioned
888
Angler Gaming
Bet-at-home
Betsson
Better Collective
Catena Media
Churchill Downs
DraftKings B2C
Enlabs
Entain Online
Evolution Gaming
France total (ARJEL)
Gamesys
Kambi
Karamba
Kindred
LeoVegas
NeoGames
Net Gaming
PPB Online (Paddy/Betfair)
SBG (Sky Bet)
Scout Gaming
Svenska Spel
Many clients have already provided excellent feedback:
"This regular industry benchmarking allows my people to focus entirely on company-specific data analyses" (CFO of online gambling operator);
"A great report that many of my colleagues can use in their daily work" (research/information manager of state lottery).
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/4gbfm9
CONTACT: CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900