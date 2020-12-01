Online fashion retailer Sosandar cheers Black Friday performance

Online retailer Sosandar has cheered first half sales growth (Sosandar)

Sosandar, the online womenswear retailer that counts TV presenters Susanna Reid and Holly Willoughby as fans, has cheered a “very successful” Black Friday.

The AIM-listed firm is among online fashion firms that saw huge demand for bargains during the annual discount shopping event.

Sosandar’s co-chief executive Julie Lavington, said: “This year’s Black Friday period was a very successful trading period for Sosandar. Pleasingly, we experienced two record days of sales during the week, with strong sales across all product categories. Despite the circumstances our customers have not lost their taste for glamour, with leather and faux leather being two of our best sellers over the period.”

As demand for party wear was hit due to less events in 2020 because of lockdowns, the retailer started selling a much wider range of casual clothing.

In the six months to September 30 Sosandar saw revenue increase 52% to £4.3 million.

Pre-tax losses narrowed to £1.1 million from a £2.8 million loss.

The company floated at 15.1p per share in November 2017.

