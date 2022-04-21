Online Education Market Size to Surpass USD 197.64 Billion with 22.7% CAGR by 2030 - Report by Market Research Future (MRFR)

Market Research Future
·6 min read
Market Research Future
Market Research Future

Increased Adoption of Skill Development and Employment to Boost Online Education Market Growth

New York, US, April 21, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Market Overview:
According to a comprehensive research report by Market Research Future (MRFR), “Online Education Market information by Learning Type, by Components, by Vertical and Region – forecast to 2030” market size to reach USD 197.64 billion, growing at a compound annual growth rate of 22.7% by 2030.

Market Scope:
The rising usage of machine learning & artificial intelligence in online education will offer robust opportunities for the market over the forecast period. The use of machine learning and AI has grown among online learning platforms because this allows customized content resting on every student’s existing knowledge and offers a one-size-fits-all approach. Besides, by leveraging ML and AI it becomes possible in quickly analyzing massive amounts of data and identifying patterns and trends to constantly optimize and augment learning experiences. Also, it helps in making the course creation process faster, simpler, and more agile, sans sacrificing the quality.

Dominant Key Players on Online Education Market Covered are:

  • Lynda.com (US)

  • Tata interactive Systems (India)

  • Mcgraw-hill Education (US)

  • Blackboard Inc. (US)

  • Aptara Inc. (US)

  • Powerschool Group LLC (US)

  • K12 Inc. (US)

  • Udacity Inc. (US)

  • Cisco Systems Inc. (US)

  • Skills2learn Ltd. (UK)

  • City & Guilds Group (UK)

  • Citrix Education Inc. (US)

  • Centerpoint Systems Inc. (US)

  • Docebo (Canada)

  • Adobe Systems Inc. (US)

  • Articulate Global Inc. (US)

  • Cornerstone on Demand Inc. (US)

  • Learning Pool (UK)

  • Microsoft Corporation (US)

  • Sap Se (Germany)

  • Adobe Systems Inc. (US)

  • Saba Software (US)

  • Oracle Corporation (US)

  • Kallidus Ltd. (UK)

  • Edmodo (US)

Get Free Sample PDF Brochure:
https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/sample_request/3957

Market USP Exclusively Encompassed:
Market Drivers
The increased adoption of skill development and employment will boost market growth over the forecast period. With an aim to attain career growth as well as add value to their knowledge, the working professionals are focusing on skill development. In fact this trend is seen in every age group of working professionals. This is owing to the fact that digitized courses offer convenience and flexibility as opposed to traditional classes because learners can access the content at any time from any location. Thus the increased use of skill development via online certifications on digitized platforms particularly in tier 1 cities will fuel market growth.

Lack of Infrastructure to act as Market Restraint
The lack of infrastructure & essential learning environment may act as market restraints over the forecast period.

Lack of Face to Face Interactions to act as Market Challenge
The lack of face to face interactions in online learning, need for higher self-motivation, imbibition of theoretical knowledge, lack of practical knowledge, lack of online education services for the dumb and deaf, issues observed in the quality of education, and low control over students for the teacher may act as market challenges in the forecast period.

Browse In-depth Market Research Report (154 Pages) on Online Education Market:
https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/reports/online-education-market-3957

Segmentation of Market Covered in the Research:
The global online education market has been bifurcated based on vertical, learning type, product type, and component type.

By component type, the online education market is segmented into software and hardware.

By product type, the online education market is segmented into services and content.

By learning type, the online education market is segmented into asynchronous and synchronous.

By vertical, the online education market is segmented into professionals, industry, higher education, k-12, and others.

Regional Analysis
North America to Command Online Education Market
North America will command the online education market over the forecast period. The presence of well-established infrastructure, the presence of highly-skilled workforce, the growing demand and adoption of BYOD policy amid corporate enterprises, the presence of key players, the presence of top universities, the availability of highly sophisticated internet infrastructure, increase in competition amid service providers, key players offering more security for data via ensuring greater outreach and quick access, technological advances, increased use of tablets, cell phones, and internet, and educational institutions investing massively to shift from traditional education to digital education are adding to the global online education market growth in the region.

APAC to Have Admirable Growth in Online Education Market
The APAC region will have admirable growth in the online education market over the forecast period. Rising use of the internet, increasing adoption of smartphones, the presence of leading economies like Japan, China, and India, the presence of large number of educational institutions, increasing use of online education services, the growing adoption of cloud-based smart learning solution at the time of the pandemic, remarkable investments observed in the creation of IT infrastructure, as well as the developments observed in the education sector such as learning management systems are adding to the global online education market growth in the region.

Buy Now:
https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/checkout?currency=one_user-USD&report_id=3957

COVID-19 Impact on the Global Online Education Market
The COVID-19 pandemic possessed a positive effect on the online education market. Owing to the spread of the virus, schools, colleges and other institutes were closed and this led to the growing demand for online classes.

Industry News
ACCESS Program of the Mississippi State has of late expanded its reach via online enrichment courses. The course is open to just all students, aged 14 or above irrespective of their disability or academic level. This curriculum will help students in improving functional life skills, increasing independence, expanding college & career readiness, and developing self-advocacy skills. Enrolling in this online course needs an easy registration process and the classes will be provided in conjunction with MSU’s summer, spring, and fall semesters.

Related Reports:
Educational Robots Market By Component (hardware and software), Type (humanoid and non-humanoid), application (formal and informal education), End User (elementary and high school education, higher education, and special education) and Region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and rest of the world) - Forecast 2027

Education PC Market Research Report: By Product (Desktop, Laptop, and Tablets), End-User (Primary Education, Secondary Education, Higher Education, and others) and Region (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East & Africa and Central & South America) - Forecast till 2027

About Market Research Future:
Market Research Future (MRFR) is a global market research company that takes pride in its services, offering a complete and accurate analysis regarding diverse markets and consumers worldwide. Market Research Future has the distinguished objective of providing the optimal quality research and granular research to clients. Our market research studies by products, services, technologies, applications, end users, and market players for global, regional, and country level market segments, enable our clients to see more, know more, and do more, which help answer your most important questions.

Follow Us: LinkedIn | Twitter

CONTACT: Market Research Future (Part of Wantstats Research and Media Private Limited) 99 Hudson Street, 5Th Floor New York, NY 10013 United States of America +1 628 258 0071 (US) +44 2035 002 764 (UK) Email: sales@marketresearchfuture.com Website: https://www.marketresearchfuture.com


Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Latest Stories

  • Should OG Anunoby get an expanded offensive role in Game 3?

    The Toronto Raptors appear to be searching for solutions against the 76ers and one may have shown itself in the latter stages of their Game 2 loss.

  • Martin St. Louis pushes forward with rebuilding Canadiens: 'Elite hockey mind'

    Martin St. Louis had a pretty good sense of what he was getting into. The Hall of Fame forward played 16 NHL seasons, won a Stanley Cup, captured major awards, experienced international success, and fought for everything he got on the ice — especially early in his career — during an era where his five-foot-eight frame was viewed as a distinct disadvantage. The fire and self-belief that pushed St. Louis among hockey's greats is something he's now brought to the next chapter of his career as head

  • Blue Jays analyst Buck Martinez leaving TV booth for cancer treatment

    Sunday's series finale between the Blue Jays and visiting Oakland Athletics will be the last game for Toronto broadcaster Buck Martinez "for a little while" as he prepares for cancer treatment. The 73-year-old analyst for Sportsnet announced his diagnosis through a statement Sunday morning. "I've been so honoured and privileged to have the support of Blue Jays fans, colleagues, staff and players since I arrived here in 1981, and that continued support through this next challenge means the world

  • Kraken hold on to beat Avalanche 3-2

    SEATTLE (AP) — Kole Lind, Jordan Eberle and Yanni Gourde all scored in the first period and the Seattle Kraken held on to beat the Colorado Avalanche 3-2 Wednesday night. Philipp Grubauer had 25 saves as Seattle won its third straight. Matty Beniers had an assist to become the first rookie this season to begin his NHL career with a point in each of his first four games. Cale Makar and Artturi Lehkonen scored for the Avalanche, and Pavel Francouz finished with 26 saves. Colorado, assured of havin

  • Precious Achiuwa reflects on a crushing Game 3 loss to the Sixers

    Precious Achiuwa summed up his night as a “learning experience” following the best postseason outing of his career — one that was unfortunately marred by a pair of tough missed free throws in the game’s dying minutes. Follow our Raptors coverage all season long on Yahoo Sports Canada.

  • Moncton runner Geneviève Lalonde taking a break from competition

    Olympic runner Geneviève Lalonde of Moncton has announced she is taking a break from competition. But she isn't retiring. The 30-year-old who reclaimed the Canadian record in the women's 3,000-metre steeplechase at the 2020 Tokyo Olympics said she hasn't stopped training or competing since she began her athletics career nearly two decades ago. Lalonde said she is opting out of competing this summer season, which is the most strenuous time for track athletes as they train and compete between Apri

  • Pascal Siakam: Raptors could have been ‘way more physical’ in Game 1

    Pascal Siakam felt everything seemed to be going well for the 76ers in Game 1, and thinks the Raptors need to stay aggressive and physical throughout the entire 48 minutes. He also praised Scottie Barnes for his performance in his playoff debut before he left with an injury in the second half. Follow our Raptors playoff coverage on Yahoo Sports Canada.

  • Blue Jays hold off Athletics after strong showings from Manoah, Gurriel Jr.

    Lourdes Gurriel Jr. drilled a single and double, scored two runs and knocked in another in the Toronto Blue Jays scored 4-3 win in the rubber match against the Oakland Athletics on Sunday.

  • Granlund's shootout winner leads Predators over Flames 3-2

    NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Matt Duchene scored his 40th goal of the season and Mikael Granlund had the only goal of the shootout to lead the Nashville Predators to a 3-2 victory over the Calgary Flames on Tuesday night. Filip Forsberg also scored and Juuse Saros made 19 saves in regulation and overtime for Nashville, winners of two of three. The Predators entered Tuesday in the Western Conference’s top wild card position, tied in points with the Dallas Stars. Andrew Mangiapane scored twice and Dan

  • Vancouver urban Indigenous hoops teams win big at All Native Basketball Tournament

    Kobe McKnight was living his dream of playing a championship game in the All Native Basketball tournament when he realized the Burnaby Chiefs were about to win it. With only a minute and 43 seconds left in the game against the Prince Rupert Cubs, the shooting guard sensed victory. With his cousin — playing for the Cubs — checking him, McKnight faked going right, crossed the ball to the left, and launched a three-point shot, the ball arcing in the air then sliding into the net. "That's where I th

  • Spurgeon scores in OT, Wild beat Sharks to take playoff spot

    ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) — Jared Spurgeon scored his second goal of the game 1:05 into overtime to send the Minnesota Wild to the playoffs with a 5-4 victory over the San Jose Sharks on Sunday. Kevin Fiala, Dmitry Kulikov and Matt Boldy also scored and Marc-Andre Fleury made 26 saves to help Minnesota wrap up its 12th playoff berth. The Wild have 101 points, one behind St. Louis for second place in the Central Division after the Blues beat Nashville on Sunday. The Predators and idle Dallas have 91 p

  • Boxing star Mandy Bujold retires, leaving sport a better place for female athletes

    Mandy Bujold's boxing career didn't end as she'd envisioned. Five years after illness ruined her chances at the 2016 Rio Olympics, the 11-time national flyweight champion had dreamed of capturing a medal in Tokyo, but she was eliminated in the opening round. Still, her months-long battle with the International Olympic Committee just to compete in Tokyo paved a new path for women athletes wanting to combine sport and motherhood. Bujold stepped into the ring with the biggest opponent in sport — th

  • 76ers beat Raptors at their own game in series-opening blowout

    The Sixers played the Raptors' own game on Saturday and did it better than them.

  • Amanda Kessel joins Pittsburgh Penguins' executive management program

    U.S. women’s hockey star Amanda Kessel is joining the Pittsburgh Penguins for an executive management program that could put her on track to work full time in an NHL front office. Kessel is the first participant in the new program the team unveiled Wednesday. She follows the lead of retired U.S. star and Hockey Hall of Famer Cammi Granato and other women in NHL management roles. Kessel said she was excited to learn on the job with the Penguins, where she’ll work alongside team executives in hock

  • Senators snap Canucks' six-game win streak with 4-3 shootout victory

    VANCOUVER — The Ottawa Senators knew what a win would mean for the Vancouver Canucks on Tuesday — and the visitors were eager to play spoiler. The Canucks came in looking to extend a six-game win streak and better their fragile playoff hopes, but it was the Senators who took two points with a 4-3 shootout win. “We knew it was going to be kind of a playoff style game," said Senators forward Alex Formenton. "They're hungry for those points and they need it so they came out strong and it was a good

  • New Glasgow coach ready to step behind bench for Team Canada U-18 men's team

    When Hockey Canada recently announced its coaching staff for the men's under-18 team set to play in the world championship, the reaction surprised assistant coach Kori Cheverie. Cheverie, who is from New Glasgow, N.S., didn't imagine being the first woman selected to coach a national men's hockey team would get the attention it did. "I didn't expect it to kind of blow up all over social media, by any means," Cheverie said from Germany, where the team is preparing for its tournament opener agains

  • Donald Fehr doesn't deserve to name NHLPA successor

    Justin Cuthbert and Julian McKenzie react to the findings of the independent report on the NHLPA's role in the Kyle Beach investigation, and whether Donald Fehr should shoulder responsibility.

  • Stars beat Sharks 2-1, keep surging in West wild-card race

    DALLAS (AP) — Tyler Seguin scored early, Michael Raffl added a short-handed goal and the Dallas Stars kept up their surge toward a Western Conference wild-card spot, beating the San Jose Sharks 2-1 on Saturday night. Dallas remained tied with Nashville for the two West wild-card spots at 91 points apiece as both clubs extended their lead to four points over Vegas, a 4-0 loser at Edmonton. The Stars and Predators, who beat Chicago 4-3, have seven games remaining, one more than the Golden Knights.

  • LA Kings close in on playoff spot with 2-1 win over Ducks

    ANAHEIM, Calif. (AP) — Phillip Danault scored the tiebreaking goal early in the third period, and the Los Angeles Kings solidified their grasp on a playoff spot with a 2-1 victory over the Anaheim Ducks on Tuesday night. Jonathan Quick made 29 saves in a frequently spectacular performance, and Adrian Kempe scored the first goal in the Kings' third victory in four games. Los Angeles is closing in on the end of its three-season playoff drought, moving five points clear of Vegas for third place in

  • What does the future hold for Carey Price?

    Justin Cuthbert and Julian McKenzie discuss Carey Price's return to the Montreal Canadiens, and what his immediate and long-term future is with the organization.