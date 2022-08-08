Online On-Demand Food Delivery Services Market size 2022 Top Companies data engage in Introducing Improved Types of Products to Increase Sales, (New Report): Growing Number of Government Policies to Aid Growth, Forecast 2028

Proficient Market Insights
·11 min read
Proficient Market Insights
Proficient Market Insights

PUNE, Aug. 08, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Global "Online On-Demand Food Delivery Services Market" research report focus on overall information that can help to take decisions on current market situation. This report gives data about Types, Application, Revenue, Growth Rate, Gross edge, with job of top players in market. This article contains financial changes during years with Impact of COVID-19 on Online On-Demand Food Delivery Services market. Online On-Demand Food Delivery Services is the process of ordering food from a website or other application. The product can be either ready-to-eat food (e.g., direct from a home-kitchen, restaurant, or a ghost kitchen) or food that has not been specially prepared for direction consumption (e.g., vegetables direct from a farm/garden, frozen meats. etc).

The global Online On-Demand Food Delivery Services market size is projected to reach US$ 128370 million by 2028, from US$ 47870 million in 2021, at a CAGR of 15.0% during 2022-2028.

Online On-Demand Food Delivery Services Market Report Contains: -

  • Complete overview of the global Online On-Demand Food Delivery Services Market

  • Top Country data and analysis for United States, Canada, Mexico, Germany, France, United Kingdom, Russia, Italy, China, Japan, Korea, India, Southeast Asia, Australia, Brazil and Saudi Arabia, etc. It also throws light on the progress of key regional Online On-Demand Food Delivery Services markets such as North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, South America and Middle East and Africa

  • Description and analysis of Online On-Demand Food Delivery Services market potential by type, Deep Dive, disruption, application capacity, end use industry

  • impact evaluation of most important drivers and restraints, and dynamics of the global Online On-Demand Food Delivery Services market and current trends in the enterprise

  • Detailed profiles of the Top major players in the industry, including. Deliveroo, Delivery Hero,DoorDash,GrubHub,JustEat,Holding,MEITUAN,Foodler,Postmates,Swiggy,OrderUp,Munchery,Eat 24

Get a Sample Copy of the Report at - https://proficientmarketinsights.com/enquiry/request-sample/20108393?utm_source=ng

Online On-Demand Food Delivery Services Market Segmentation: -

Fully considering the economic change by this health crisis, Order-focused food delivery services accounting for % of the Online On-Demand Food Delivery Services global market in 2021, is projected to value US$ million by 2028, growing at a revised % CAGR in the post-COVID-19 period. While Office buildings segment is altered to an % CAGR throughout this forecast period.

China Online On-Demand Food Delivery Services market size is valued at US$ million in 2021, while the North America and Europe Online On-Demand Food Delivery Services are US$ million and US$ million, severally. The proportion of the North America is % in 2021, while China and Europe are % and % respectively, and it is predicted that China proportion will reach % in 2028, trailing a CAGR of % through the analysis period. Japan, South Korea, and Southeast Asia are noteworthy markets in Asia, with CAGR %, %, and % respectively for the next 6-year period. As for the Europe Online On-Demand Food Delivery Services landscape, Germany is projected to reach US$ million by 2028 trailing a CAGR of % over the forecast period.

With industry-standard accuracy in analysis and high data integrity, the report makes a brilliant attempt to unveil key opportunities available in the global Online On-Demand Food Delivery Services market to help players in achieving a strong market position. Buyers of the report can access verified and reliable market forecasts, including those for the overall size of the global Online On-Demand Food Delivery Services market in terms of revenue.

Overall, the report proves to be an effective tool that players can use to gain a competitive edge over their competitors and ensure lasting success in the global Online On-Demand Food Delivery Services market. All of the findings, data, and information provided in the report are validated and revalidated with the help of trustworthy sources. The analysts who have authored the report took a unique and industry-best research and analysis approach for an in-depth study of the global Online On-Demand Food Delivery Services market.

Global Online On-Demand Food Delivery Services Scope and Market Size

Online On-Demand Food Delivery Services market is segmented by players, region (country), by Type and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Online On-Demand Food Delivery Services market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on revenue and forecast by Type and by Application for the period 2017-2028.

"Online On-Demand Food Delivery Services Market Size 2022" research report focus on overall information that can help to take decisions on current market situation. This report provides information about Size, Types, Application, Production, Revenue, Growth Rate, Gross margin, opportunities with future risk analysis. The report also describes top company profiles that present in market with trends worldwide. This article contains financial changes during years with Impact of COVID-19 on Online On-Demand Food Delivery Services market.

Online On-Demand Food Delivery Services Market segments help decision-makers direct the product, sales, and marketing strategies, and can power your product development cycles by informing how you make product offerings for different segments.

Segment by Type

  • Order-focused food delivery services

  • Logistics-focused food delivery services

Segment by Application

  • Office buildings

  • Family

  • Other

Market segment by Region/Country including: -

  • North America (United States, Canada, and Mexico)

  • Europe (Germany, UK, France, Italy, Russia and Spain, etc.)

  • Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India, Australia, Southeast Asia, etc.)

  • South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia, etc.)

  • Middle East & Africa (South Africa, UAE, Saudi Arabia, etc.)

Inquire or Share Your Questions If Any Before the Purchasing This Report – https://proficientmarketinsights.com/enquiry/pre-order-enquiry/20108393?utm_source=ng

Key Players in the Online On-Demand Food Delivery Services Market: -

  • Deliveroo

  • Delivery Hero

  • DoorDash

  • GrubHub

  • Just Eat Holding

  • MEITUAN

  • Foodler

  • Postmates

  • Swiggy

  • OrderUp

  • Munchery

  • Eat 24

Get a Sample Copy of the Report at –  https://proficientmarketinsights.com/enquiry/request-sample/20108393?utm_source=ng

Detailed TOC of Global Online On-Demand Food Delivery Services Market Insights and Forecast to 2028

1 Report Business Overview

1.1 Study Scope

1.2 Market Analysis by Type

1.2.1 Global Online On-Demand Food Delivery Services Market Size Growth Rate by Type, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028

1.2.2 Order-focused food delivery services

1.2.3 Logistics-focused food delivery services

 1.3 Market by Application

1.3.1 Global Online On-Demand Food Delivery Services Market Size Growth Rate by Application, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028

1.3.2 Office buildings

1.3.3 Family

1.3.4 Other

1.4 Study Objectives

1.5 Years Considered

2 Global Growth Trends

2.1 Global Online On-Demand Food Delivery Services Market Perspective (2017-2028)

2.2 Online On-Demand Food Delivery Services Growth Trends by Region

2.2.1 Online On-Demand Food Delivery Services Market Size by Region: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028

2.2.2 Online On-Demand Food Delivery Services Historic Market Size by Region (2017-2022)

2.2.3 Online On-Demand Food Delivery Services Forecasted Market Size by Region (2023-2028)

2.3 Online On-Demand Food Delivery Services Market Dynamics

2.3.1 Online On-Demand Food Delivery Services Industry Trends

2.3.2 Online On-Demand Food Delivery Services Market Drivers

2.3.3 Online On-Demand Food Delivery Services Market Challenges

     2.3.4 Online On-Demand Food Delivery Services Market Restraints

3 Competition Landscape by Key Players

3.1 Global Top Online On-Demand Food Delivery Services Players by Revenue

3.1.1 Global Top Online On-Demand Food Delivery Services Players by Revenue (2017-2022)

3.1.2 Global Online On-Demand Food Delivery Services Revenue Market Share by Players (2017-2022)

3.2 Global Online On-Demand Food Delivery Services Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2, and Tier 3)

3.3 Players Covered: Ranking by Online On-Demand Food Delivery Services Revenue

3.4 Global Online On-Demand Food Delivery Services Market Concentration Ratio

3.4.1 Global Online On-Demand Food Delivery Services Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI)

3.4.2 Global Top 10 and Top 5 Companies by Online On-Demand Food Delivery Services Revenue in 2021

3.5 Online On-Demand Food Delivery Services Key Players Head office and Area Served

3.6 Key Players Online On-Demand Food Delivery Services Product Solution and Service

3.7 Date of Enter into Online On-Demand Food Delivery Services Market

3.8 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

4 Online On-Demand Food Delivery Services Breakdown Data by Type

4.1 Global Online On-Demand Food Delivery Services Historic Market Size by Type (2017-2022)

4.2 Global Online On-Demand Food Delivery Services Forecasted Market Size by Type (2023-2028)

5 Online On-Demand Food Delivery Services Breakdown Data by Application

5.1 Global Online On-Demand Food Delivery Services Historic Market Size by Application (2017-2022)

5.2 Global Online On-Demand Food Delivery Services Forecasted Market Size by Application (2023-2028)

6 North America

6.1 North America Online On-Demand Food Delivery Services Market Size (2017-2028)

6.2 North America Online On-Demand Food Delivery Services Market Size by Type

6.2.1 North America Online On-Demand Food Delivery Services Market Size by Type (2017-2022)

6.2.2 North America Online On-Demand Food Delivery Services Market Size by Type (2023-2028)

6.2.3 North America Online On-Demand Food Delivery Services Market Share by Type (2017-2028)

6.3 North America Online On-Demand Food Delivery Services Market Size by Application

   6.3.1 North America Online On-Demand Food Delivery Services Market Size by Application (2017-2022)

6.3.2 North America Online On-Demand Food Delivery Services Market Size by Application (2023-2028)

6.3.3 North America Online On-Demand Food Delivery Services Market Share by Application (2017-2028)

6.4 North America Online On-Demand Food Delivery Services Market Size by Country

6.4.1 North America Online On-Demand Food Delivery Services Market Size by Country (2017-2022)

 6.4.2 North America Online On-Demand Food Delivery Services Market Size by Country (2023-2028)

6.4.3 U.S.

6.4.4 Canada

7 Europe

7.1 Europe Online On-Demand Food Delivery Services Market Size (2017-2028)

7.2 Europe Online On-Demand Food Delivery Services Market Size by Type

7.2.1 Europe Online On-Demand Food Delivery Services Market Size by Type (2017-2022)

7.2.2 Europe Online On-Demand Food Delivery Services Market Size by Type (2023-2028)

7.2.3 Europe Online On-Demand Food Delivery Services Market Share by Type (2017-2028)

7.3 Europe Online On-Demand Food Delivery Services Market Size by Application

7.3.1 Europe Online On-Demand Food Delivery Services Market Size by Application (2017-2022)

7.3.2 Europe Online On-Demand Food Delivery Services Market Size by Application (2023-2028)

7.3.3 Europe Online On-Demand Food Delivery Services Market Share by Application (2017-2028)

7.4 Europe Online On-Demand Food Delivery Services Market Size by Country

7.4.1 Europe Online On-Demand Food Delivery Services Market Size by Country (2017-2022)

7.4.2 Europe Online On-Demand Food Delivery Services Market Size by Country (2023-2028)

7.4.3 Germany

7.4.4 France

7.4.5 U.K.

7.4.6 Italy

7.4.7 Russia

7.4.8 Nordic Countries

Explore Full Report With Detailed TOC Here: https://proficientmarketinsights.com/TOC/20108393?utm_source=ng#TOC

Key Benefits of Online On-Demand Food Delivery Services Market Research Report:

  • Types, applications, regions, and key players covered in the study

  • Industry drivers, restraints, and opportunities covered in the study

  • Recent industry trends and developments

  • Competitive landscape & strategies of key players

  • Historical, current, and projected market size, in terms of value

  • In-depth analysis of the Artificial Intelligence AI Chips Market

  • Sales, price, revenue, market share, and growth rate are covered in the report sales channels, distributors, traders, dealers, etc. are covered in the report

Purchase this Report (Price 4900 USD for a Single-User License) – https://proficientmarketinsights.com/purchase/20108393?utm_source=ng

About Proficient market insights:

Proficient market insights is an upscale platform to help key personnel in the business world in strategizing and taking visionary decisions based on facts and figures derived from in-depth market research. We are one of the top report resellers in the market, dedicated to bringing you an ingenious concoction of data parameters.

CONTACT: Proficient market insights Phone : +1 424 253 0807 Phone : +44 203 239 8187 Email : sales@proficientmarketinsights.com Web: https://proficientmarketinsights.com/


Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Latest Stories

  • Canadian junior Weekes falls to Germany's Altmaier in National Bank Open debut

    MONTREAL — It was just a few short years ago that Jaden Weekes was at IGA Stadium as a fan with dreams of one day playing on the ATP Tour circuit. On Saturday, the 17-year-old Montreal native took the next step in his tennis journey by making his National Bank Open debut — on centre court no less — as a wild-card entry in the qualifying draw. Weekes held his own against Germany's Daniel Altmaier before dropping a 6-3, 6-4 decision in one hour 27 minutes. "I mean it's surreal … it was the first t

  • Redblacks look to build on first win as Stampeders come to nation's capital

    OTTAWA — The Ottawa Redblacks could be catching the Calgary Stampeders at an opportune time. Ottawa (1-6-0) is coming off its first win of the season heading into Friday's game against the Stampeders at TD Place Stadium. Calgary, meanwhile, is dealing with its first losing streak of the season after dropping its last two games. The Stampeders (4-2-0) could also be without head coach Dave Dickenson as he did not travel with the team to Ottawa as he is in COVID protocol. There is a flight booked f

  • Robertson, Harris power Shooting Stars past Rattlers, into CEBL semifinals

    The Scarborough Shooting Stars are headed to the 2022 Canadian Elite Basketball League championship weekend as the expansion team defeated the Saskatchewan Rattlers 108-96 on Sunday. Toronto's Kassius Robertson helped his hometown team advance to the semifinals by scoring 24 points, including the game-winning three-pointer in Elam Ending. Former Toronto Raptors guard Jalen Harris also scored 24 points for the Shooting Stars. Teddy Allen tallied 18 while Kameron Chatman added 16 from the bench. S

  • River Lions ride 23-0 run to quarter-final win over Nighthawks

    The Niagara River Lions rode a strong second quarter performance that included a 23-0 run to grab a 99-78 victory over the visiting Guelph Nighthawks on Saturday and advance to the Canadian Elite Basketball League semifinals. EJ Onu put on a dominant performance with 28 points, three blocks and six rebounds as Niagara set the CEBL record for the most points in a post-season quarter with 36 in the second frame. The River Lions (13-7) would have been the home team in the quarter-final as the highe

  • Calgary is a 'great fit' for new Flame Huberdeau

    CALGARY — After a tumultuous start to the off-season, the Calgary Flames announced some good news late Thursday night with the signing of newly acquired left-winger Jonathan Huberdeau to an eight-year, $84 million contract extension. “They're the team that traded for me, and you want to play for a team that wants you,” said Huberdeau on Friday morning. “I'm excited to be a Flame for the next nine years. That was my goal right, from the get-go, and we got it done.” Last season, Calgary was 50-21-

  • Jonathan Huberdeau gets $84M, 8-year extension with the Flames

    CALGARY, Alberta (AP) — The Calgary Flames and recently acquired forward Jonathan Huberdeau have agreed to an $84 million, eight-year contract extension. The 29-year-old Huberdeau came to Calgary from the Florida Panthers with defenseman MacKenzie Weegar, forward Cole Schwindt and a conditional 2025 first-round pick last month for star forward Matthew Tkachuk. Calgary announced Huberdeau's new deal Thursday night. “I’m thrilled to be part of the Calgary Flames organization long-term,” Huberdeau

  • Montreal's Auger-Aliassime ready for long-awaited return to hometown tournament

    Montreal's Felix Auger-Aliassime was a fledgling teenager when he last played at the National Bank Open in his hometown. He'll make his return to IGA Stadium as a top-10 player on the ATP Tour and a tournament headliner. "I do embrace this position and I worked to be in this position," Auger-Aliassime said Sunday. "I'd rather be where I am today than anywhere else." Ranked ninth in the world, the six-foot-four right-hander is the only seeded Canadian player at No. 6. Denis Shapovalov of Richmond

  • Toronto FC gets two goals from Osorio, two from Italy in 4-3 win over Nashville

    NASHVILLE — Two goals from a local boy and another two made in Italy. Toronto FC put on a show Saturday. Sure there were some rough spots and a nervy ending but Toronto's 4-3 win in Nashville ended a 19-game winless stretch on the road while showing its newly revamped side is headed in the right direction. "A really important win. … A lot of big positives," said coach Bob Bradley. Jonathan Osorio, a product of Brampton, Ont., scored twice and Italians Federico Bernardeschi and Lorenzo Insigne ad

  • Toronto Argonauts rally for 34-20 home victory over Hamilton Tiger-Cats

    TORONTO — Benoit Marion and the Toronto Argonauts' punt-coverage team added to the Hamilton Tiger-Cats fourth-quarter woes Saturday night. Marion returned a blocked punt 24 yards for the go-ahead touchdown to rally Toronto to a wild 34-20 home win over Hamilton. After Trevor Hoyte blocked Michael Domagala's punt, Marion picked up the loose ball and ran it in 2:37 into the fourth quarter to break a 17-17 tie. Marion's TD came moments after Boris Bede's 44-yard field goal sailed wide, thanks to a

  • Jonathan Huberdeau gets $84M, 8-year extension with the Flames

    CALGARY, Alberta (AP) — The Calgary Flames and recently acquired forward Jonathan Huberdeau have agreed to an $84 million, eight-year contract extension. The 29-year-old Huberdeau came to Calgary from the Florida Panthers with defenseman MacKenzie Weegar, forward Cole Schwindt and a conditional 2025 first-round pick last month for star forward Matthew Tkachuk. Calgary announced Huberdeau's new deal Thursday night. “I’m thrilled to be part of the Calgary Flames organization long-term,” Huberdeau

  • Harrington takes one stroke lead after first round of Shaw Charity Classic

    CALGARY — Padraig Harrington eagled the final hole at Canyon Meadows Golf and Country Club on Friday to vault into the lead at the 2022 Shaw Charity Classic. Harrington was trailing clubhouse leader Kirk Triplett by one stroke before draining a lengthy putt from off the green on the par 5 finishing hole to card Friday’s best round of 6-under 64. The 50-year-old Irishman had three birdies on the front nine of the par 70, 7,086-yard layout before adding another birdie and clutch eagle on his back

  • Kim arrives on PGA Tour with a 61 to win Wyndham Championship

    GREENSBORO, N.C. (AP) — Joohyung “Tom” Kim announced his arrival on the PGA Tour when the 20-year-old South Korean closed with a 9-under 61 for a five-shot victory in the Wyndham Championship on Sunday, making him the second-youngest winner on tour since World War II. A marathon day because of storm delays turned into a sprint for Kim. He finished the third round in the morning and was two shots behind, and then shot 27 on the front nine to leave the rest of the field in his wake. No one came cl

  • Northern athletes undaunted by their challenges at Canada Games

    YELLOWKNIFE — Athletes from across Canada's North will be among those competing at this month's Canada Summer Games, including some in sports rarely seen in their home territories. Nunavut is sending its first beach volleyball team to compete at the amateur multi-sport festival that opened Saturday in Ontario's Niagara Region and concludes Aug. 21. “We don’t play beach volleyball very often in Nunavut," beach player Talia Grant said. "We don’t have the facilities for it. “I’m incredibly excited

  • Ashleigh Buhai takes 5-shot lead at Women's British Open

    MUIRFIELD, Scotland (AP) — Ashleigh Buhai surged into a five-shot lead at the Women's British Open after shooting a 7-under 64 in the third round on Saturday. Now she just has to find a way to finish off for her first major victory. The South African also led this tournament in 2019 at Woburn after the second round but finished fifth, her best result at a major. Buhai is in a much stronger position at Muirfield after a round that included eight birdies before a lone bogey on the last hole, givin

  • Stampeders snap two-game losing streak, defeat Redblacks 17-3

    OTTAWA — Despite being short-handed, the Calgary Stampeders found a way to pull out a 17-3 win over the Ottawa Redblacks Friday night at TD Place. The win allowed the Stampeders (5-2-0) to snap a two-game losing streak and keep pace with the B.C. Lions, who are second in the West Division and will be visiting Calgary Aug. 13. Calgary was missing a number of starters, but did enough to beat a struggling Ottawa team. Bo Levi Mitchell was far from his best, but on this night, he proved to be the be

  • Fire at Prince George baseball stadium being investigated as arson, say RCMP

    A piece of Indigenous baseball history in Prince George, B.C., suffered serious damage in a fire, which RCMP are investigating as an arson. RCMP said they received a report of a fire at Spruce City Stadium, located at 2210 Massey Drive, at around 5 a.m. Wednesday. Prince George hosted the 2022 Canadian Native Fastball Championships last weekend and the stadium is an institution with the city's Indigenous fastball players. Harley Desjarlais, an organizer in Prince George's Indigenous fastball com

  • Stampeders coach Dave Dickenson released from COVID-19 protocol

    Calgary Stampeders head coach Dave Dickenson was released from COVID-19 protocols Saturday after his team defeated the Ottawa Redblacks without him. Dickenson didn't travel with the Stampeders to Ottawa for Friday's game, which Calgary won 17-3. Special teams coordinator and assistant head coach Mark Kilam took over Dickenson's sideline responsibilities in his absence and earned his first CFL win. The Stampeders improved to 5-2 in the CFL's West Division with the victory. Calgary's next game is

  • Jonathan Huberdeau agrees to eight-year, $84m extension with Flames

    CALGARY — Newly-acquired forward Jonathan Huberdeau has agreed to an eight-year, US$84 million extension with the Calgary Flames Thursday. The 29-year-old was a part of the July 22 deal that sent Matthew Tkachuk to the Florida Panthers. Calgary had also acquired MacKenzie Weegar, Cole Schwindt and a conditional 2025 first-round pick in the trade. Huberdeau finished last season with 30 goals and 85 assists for 115 points. His point total had him tied for second in the NHL, while his 85 assists we

  • Cavallini scores, short-handed Whitecaps snatch dramatic 2-1 win over Dynamo

    VANCOUVER — It wasn't exactly the way Vanni Sartini drew it up, but the Vancouver Whitecaps still captured three points in dramatic fashion on Friday. The 2-1 victory over the visiting Houston Dynamo is exactly the kind of result the 'Caps will need in order to secure a playoff berth, the head coach said. “If we win the playoffs, it’s all because of this win," Sartini said. "It’s a very important game. Because we go from zero to three points that allow us to stay on the course.” The 'Caps (8-10-

  • Shot putter Mitton throws 19.44m for 3rd at Diamond League in Poland

    Fresh off a gold-medal performance at the Commonwealth Games, Sarah Mitton delivered the 15th top-three finish of her banner shot put season on Saturday. The Canadian record holder's 19.44-metre throw on her second of six attempts held up for a third-place result at Silesia Kamila Skolimowska, the first-ever Diamond League track and field meet in Chorzów, Poland. Three days earlier, the native of Brooklyn, N.S., threw 19.03 to edge Jamaica's Danniel Thomas-Dodd in the Commonwealth final in Birmi