Online Custom Dog Collar Boutique Mimi Green Adds More Options for Waterproof Biothane Collars

Mimi Green
·1 min read

Mimi Green now offering more waterproof biothane dog collar colors and options for pet owners to choose from

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M., April 12, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Mimi Green—an online custom dog collar boutique—has announced an expansion of their waterproof biothane dog collar line which will include the addition of new colors and options for customers to choose from.

Family owned and operated in New Mexico, Mimi Green is a pet boutique that designs custom dog collars, harnesses, leashes, and accessories—all handmade and produced in the USA. The new expansion of their waterproof biothane dog collar line adds to options already available for custom and personalized dog collars, with a plethora of choices for personalization including engraved dog collars and hand embroidered dog collars.

Known for their high-quality and low maintenance, these waterproof biothane collars are durable even for the most active dogs and can be customized to fit your dog’s unique personality. The waterproof PVC coated polyester webbing is stink proof, easy to clean, and built to last—making these collars the perfect choice for outdoorsy pups. Pet owners can choose from dozens of colors, styles, and personalization options.

To see the entire waterproof biothane dog collar collection, visit https://www.shopmimigreen.com/waterproof-dog-collars/.

About Mimi Green
Mimi Green—a provider of industry leading designs, personalized pet collars, leads, harnesses, and accessories since 2007—merges form, function, and durability into each of their handmade products. Valuing customer, employee, and product, Mimi Green prescribes to best practices including low waste production and compostable shipping. Available online and worldwide at select retailers. For more information, visit Mimi Green’s website at https://www.shopmimigreen.com/.

Mimi Green
4203 Lomas Blvd. NE
Albuquerque, NM 87110

T: 505.514.0216

shopmimigreen.com
Media Contact: shop@mimigreen.com



