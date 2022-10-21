Online connection a concern

·4 min read

O’Connor, Ont. — O’Connor Township wants to be a little more connected. Frustrated with their slow internet service in the community, the six councillor candidates — and the crowd — made it one of the main topics Oct. 13 at the O’Connor Candidates Night at the O’Connor Community Centre on Highway 595.

“Your council and myself have been working really hard trying to get better internet out here,” said incumbent councillor Alex Crane, a former longtime union representative who worked at the Canadian Grain Commission. “I have a granddaughter who was at (Westgate High School) last year online. It was terrible. She lost classes, lost marks, everything else. I’m sure everybody else has (internet) frustrations as well.

“So, I’ve been involved sitting with the Ontario government for internet service and apparently they’re saying by year 2025 everybody’s supposed to have great internet. There has been some changes. One of the big sticking points was that (Tbaytel) could not run (fibre optic cable) on the hydro lines. Hydro wouldn’t let them run any lines on the hydro poles, but that’s been changed.

“(Tbaytel) now can use the poles to run the lines, so now it’s a case of us getting (Tbaytel) back out here. Squeaky wheel gets the grease kind of thing. Try to get them back out to council . . . because of the changes to be able to use the poles.

“It comes down to dollars too, where they put their money. Is it good for them to put their money in O’Connor Township or put their money in Schreiber? It’s getting them to realize that we need this service out here better . . . and they’ve been given grants for this. . . . We do need to press them. We do need to put their feet to the fire.”

Veteran incumbent Coun. Bishop Racicot, who has been on O’Connor’s council since the late 1990s, said the Thunder Bay telecommunications provider appropriated grant money to another community surrounding the city.

“Tbaytel has been given $2.1 million (in grants) for the rural communities, but (the Municipality of Shuniah) got most of the money,” Racicot said.

Along with incumbents Crane and Racicot, relative newcomers John Sobolta, Jon Hari, Brendan Rae and Carly Torkkeli gave introductory speeches and fielded questions both in-house and online.

Another connection issue that the rural township faces is loss of power for long periods of time, especially during storms.

Racicot, who worked for Hydro One as a field design engineer for over three decades, doesn’t believe the matter will be rectified soon.

“(The power problem) is only going to get worse,” Racicot said. “(Hydro One) has been cutting back on their maintenance and nobody wants them to cut down the trees. Right now, they’re only cutting the trees that are touching the wires because some are saying ‘You’re not cutting my trees down.’

“They’ll only cut down troubled maintenance. That’s where they’re going because the provincial government has made them so streamlined that there’s no more five-year plan or seven-year plan for tree pruning. They say ‘When the power’s out, we’ll fix it.’”

The six candidates vying for four councillor spots also tackled questions or made comments on speeding through the township, road maintenance, support for the fire department, lowering taxes, longer landfill hours and forming a sister city relationship with a similar Ukraine town.

Sobolta, a retired Thunder Bay Police Service specialized tactical unit leader, said his experience with the force and dealing with his police team’s budget would make for a smooth transition in handling the township’s fiscal requirements.

“It’s very important how (the township’s) money is spent,” Sobolta said. “Much of our taxation is without representation. I don’t like seeing money going into places without us being asked. That’s our money. That’s our tax dollars.

“I realize there’s a provincial level and a federal level and that’s important, but what voice do we have in a small township?

“We have a great township here. It’s peaceful, which is wonderful. It’s one of the reasons why we moved out here. It’s one of the most peaceful places in this nation and I would like to see it stay that way.”

Acclaimed incumbent O’Connor Township Mayor Jim Vezina was also in attendance among the approximately 30 people in the audience.

An O’Connor Township voter’s list of about 650 people could be viewed at the Oct. 13 event. Voting is on Oct. 24 from 10 a.m.-8 p.m.

John Nagy, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter, The Chronicle-Journal

Latest Stories

  • NHL botched its season-opening festivities

    With the NHL season in full swing, we look at some under-the-radar players, good and bad marketing and much more.

  • Canucks have bigger issues than depleted defence

    The Vancouver Canucks are 0-3 to start the season and their injury-hit defence has conceded an alarming 14 goals. Should head coach Bruce Boudreau be worried about this job and should Vancouver already be worried for the season ahead?

  • NFL Week 7 Picks: Can Kyler Murray shine when it gets 'tough'?

    Arizona Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray said recently that his rookie season was the last time he found things as challenging. Can Murray get his team back in playoff contention when the Cardinals host the Saints in Week 7?

  • Flames suffer first loss of season as Tuch's hat trick leads Sabres to 6-3 win

    CALGARY — Led by strong individual performances including Ramus Dahlin's record-setting start to the season, the Buffalo Sabres have looked the part of a more formidable opponent than years past. Dahlin scored for the fourth straight game — an NHL record for a defenceman to open the season — and Alex Tuch notched his first career hat trick as the Sabres handed the Calgary Flames their first loss of the season on Thursday night with a 6-3 victory. "It's crazy,” Dahlin said about his accomplishmen

  • Ranking the NHL's new 'Reverse Retro' sweaters

    The best thing to happen aesthetically to the sport of hockey is back for another season.

  • Vancouver Bandits president Dylan Kular announced as CEBL executive of the year

    The Canadian Elite Basketball League announced on Thursday that Vancouver Bandits president Dylan Kular won his second consecutive executive of the year award. The CEBL awards this honour to a senior front office executive that "enhances their club's connection with the community and local basketball ecosystem through business development, grassroots partnerships, noteworthy ticket sales and an exceptional game day experience," first giving Kular the distinction in September 2021. The Bandits we

  • Simona Halep, 2-time major champ, gets provisional drug ban

    Two-time Grand Slam champion Simona Halep was provisionally suspended by the International Tennis Integrity Agency after failing a drug test during the U.S. Open in August. The ITIA announced the punishment Friday for Halep, a former No. 1 player who is currently No. 9 in the WTA rankings. She won Wimbledon in 2019, beating 23-time major champion Serena Williams in the final, and the French Open in 2018. In a social media post, Halep called the news of her positive test “the biggest shock of my

  • NHL finds workforce is over 83% white in diversity and inclusion report

    The NHL released the findings of its inaugural diversity and inclusion report on Tuesday in what it calls a "good start" to diversifying the makeup of the league.

  • Analysis: NHL has place to start with demographic study

    NEW YORK (AP) — Kim Davis, a Black woman hired five years ago to help the NHL with diversity initiatives, was not surprised by much of the league's first workplace demographic study. “We are where we expected to be, but now we have the facts to back it up,” Davis said. The data backed up the expectations: nearly 84% of employees across the league and its 32 teams are white, and nearly 62% are men. The 24-page report presented to the Board of Governors — the biggest topic discussed at their annua

  • Calgary Flames sign goalie Dan Vladar to two-year contract extension

    CALGARY — The Calgary Flames have signed goaltender Dan Vladar to a two-year, $4.4-million contract extension. The extension kicks in for the 2023-24 season. Vladar is playing his second season in Calgary after he was acquired from the Boston Bruins in the summer of 2021 for a third-round pick in the 2022 entry draft. Jacob Markstrom's backup went 13-6-2 with two shutouts, a 2.75 goals-against average and a save percentage of .906 last season. Vladar had 26 saves Saturday in a 4-3 win over the h

  • Christian Koloko's phone blew up after regular season debut vs. Cavaliers

    Toronto Raptors rookie Christian Koloko explains what his mentality was heading into the home opener, the messages he received after the game and what Pascal Siakam discussed with him before practice.

  • Neymar testifies in fraud trial over Barcelona transfer

    BARCELONA, Spain (AP) — Neymar said in court on Tuesday in a fraud and corruption trial over his transfer from Brazilian club Santos to Barcelona in 2013 that he knew little about the negotiations and his father was always in charge of his contracts. Neymar and his father, who acts as his agent, were among those accused of concealing the real amount of the transfer from an investment group involved in the negotiations. Neymar’s mother, former Barcelona presidents Sandro Rosell and Josep Bartomeu

  • OG Anunoby wants everybody to stay healthy

    Toronto Raptors forward OG Anunoby discusses Scottie Barnes, what Christian Koloko brings to the Raptors and why Nick Nurse's defensive scheme is challenging to learn.

  • Canucks' J.T. Miller on early struggles: 'I feel like I'm a little irrelevant'

    J.T. Miller has been at the heart of the Vancouver Canucks' slow start after leading the team in scoring last season.

  • Record of 23 Canadians on opening-night rosters as NBA season tips off

    The rise of basketball talent coming from north of the border only continues to grow as the years pass. A record 23 Canadians will be on opening-night rosters as the NBA tips off its regular season on Tuesday. It's the ninth consecutive season Canada is the second-most represented country in the league, behind only the United States. The previous record of players for Canada was 18 from last season. "That just goes to show the growth of the game globally as well. We've continued to see that the

  • Juraj Slafkovsky scores first career goal as Canadiens rout Coyotes 6-2

    MONTREAL — It took five games and a little more tape on his stick but Juraj Salfkovsky finally scored his first National Hockey League goal. The Canadiens used a three-goal first period to cruise to a 6-2 win over the Arizona Coyotes on Thursday. The Bell Centre crowd gave the first overall pick a standing ovation as the PA announcer called his name and kept it going by chanting Slafkovsky's name after the second-period marker. "It’s amazing. To score my first goal in this building, it’s a dream

  • Wheelchair star Esther Vergeer on Tennis Hall of Fame ballot

    NEWPORT, R.I. (AP) — Dutch wheelchair star Esther Vergeer is among three new International Tennis Hall of Fame nominees for the Class of 2023 announced Monday, joining the half-dozen holdovers from the vote last year, the first time in history no one on the ballot was selected. Vergeer, who won 44 Grand Slam titles between singles and doubles and was unbeaten for more than 10 years, and Rick Draney, who helped pioneer the Quad Division in addition to being an accomplished athlete, are nominated

  • Dougie Hamilton breaks tie in 3rd, Devils beat Ducks 4-2

    NEWARK, N.J. (AP) — Defenseman Dougie Hamilton broke a tie 33 seconds into the third period, Mackenzie Blackwood made 18 saves and the New Jersey Devils beat the Anaheim Ducks 4-2 on Tuesday night. Jesper Bratt set up Hamilton with a cross-crease pass to Hamilton parked to the right of goaltender Anthony Stolarz. Blackwood denied Ducks scoring leader Troy Terry from in front on the power play midway through the third as New Jersey held on for its first victory of the season after two losses. Daw

  • Flyers beat Lightning 3-2 for 3rd comeback win in a row

    TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — Carter Hart stopped 37 shots, Noah Cates broke a tie in the third period and the Philadelphia Flyers beat the Tampa Bay Lightning 3-2 on Tuesday night for their third straight comeback victory to open the season. Hart made a pad save in a breakaway by Brayden Point in the first period and improved to 1-5-1 against Tampa Bay. Cates completed the rally from a two-goal deficit by scoring from the slot after a turnover with 7:16 left. Steven Stamkos had two power-play goals and ex

  • Roughriders linebacker Sankey leading CFL in tackles once again

    He's in a different city with a different team but Darnell Sankey is in a familiar place. The Saskatchewan Roughriders linebacker has a CFL-high 104 tackles, three more than Hamilton's Jovan Santos-Knox. Last season — his first in Canada — the six-foot-one, 245-pound Sankey registered a league-leading 97 tackles with the Calgary Stampeders. "First and foremost I'm incredibly blessed," Sankey said in a recent telephone interview. "To be honest, I felt I could come in here and do the same, if not