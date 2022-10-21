Online connection a concern

O’Connor, Ont. — O’Connor Township wants to be a little more connected. Frustrated with their slow internet service in the community, the six councillor candidates — and the crowd — made it one of the main topics Oct. 13 at the O’Connor Candidates Night at the O’Connor Community Centre on Highway 595.

“Your council and myself have been working really hard trying to get better internet out here,” said incumbent councillor Alex Crane, a former longtime union representative who worked at the Canadian Grain Commission. “I have a granddaughter who was at (Westgate High School) last year online. It was terrible. She lost classes, lost marks, everything else. I’m sure everybody else has (internet) frustrations as well.

“So, I’ve been involved sitting with the Ontario government for internet service and apparently they’re saying by year 2025 everybody’s supposed to have great internet. There has been some changes. One of the big sticking points was that (Tbaytel) could not run (fibre optic cable) on the hydro lines. Hydro wouldn’t let them run any lines on the hydro poles, but that’s been changed.

“(Tbaytel) now can use the poles to run the lines, so now it’s a case of us getting (Tbaytel) back out here. Squeaky wheel gets the grease kind of thing. Try to get them back out to council . . . because of the changes to be able to use the poles.

“It comes down to dollars too, where they put their money. Is it good for them to put their money in O’Connor Township or put their money in Schreiber? It’s getting them to realize that we need this service out here better . . . and they’ve been given grants for this. . . . We do need to press them. We do need to put their feet to the fire.”

Veteran incumbent Coun. Bishop Racicot, who has been on O’Connor’s council since the late 1990s, said the Thunder Bay telecommunications provider appropriated grant money to another community surrounding the city.

“Tbaytel has been given $2.1 million (in grants) for the rural communities, but (the Municipality of Shuniah) got most of the money,” Racicot said.

Along with incumbents Crane and Racicot, relative newcomers John Sobolta, Jon Hari, Brendan Rae and Carly Torkkeli gave introductory speeches and fielded questions both in-house and online.

Another connection issue that the rural township faces is loss of power for long periods of time, especially during storms.

Racicot, who worked for Hydro One as a field design engineer for over three decades, doesn’t believe the matter will be rectified soon.

“(The power problem) is only going to get worse,” Racicot said. “(Hydro One) has been cutting back on their maintenance and nobody wants them to cut down the trees. Right now, they’re only cutting the trees that are touching the wires because some are saying ‘You’re not cutting my trees down.’

“They’ll only cut down troubled maintenance. That’s where they’re going because the provincial government has made them so streamlined that there’s no more five-year plan or seven-year plan for tree pruning. They say ‘When the power’s out, we’ll fix it.’”

The six candidates vying for four councillor spots also tackled questions or made comments on speeding through the township, road maintenance, support for the fire department, lowering taxes, longer landfill hours and forming a sister city relationship with a similar Ukraine town.

Sobolta, a retired Thunder Bay Police Service specialized tactical unit leader, said his experience with the force and dealing with his police team’s budget would make for a smooth transition in handling the township’s fiscal requirements.

“It’s very important how (the township’s) money is spent,” Sobolta said. “Much of our taxation is without representation. I don’t like seeing money going into places without us being asked. That’s our money. That’s our tax dollars.

“I realize there’s a provincial level and a federal level and that’s important, but what voice do we have in a small township?

“We have a great township here. It’s peaceful, which is wonderful. It’s one of the reasons why we moved out here. It’s one of the most peaceful places in this nation and I would like to see it stay that way.”

Acclaimed incumbent O’Connor Township Mayor Jim Vezina was also in attendance among the approximately 30 people in the audience.

An O’Connor Township voter’s list of about 650 people could be viewed at the Oct. 13 event. Voting is on Oct. 24 from 10 a.m.-8 p.m.

John Nagy, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter, The Chronicle-Journal