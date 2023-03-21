Online comments sent to RCMP as opposition grows to Lunenburg development

CBC
·4 min read
Back Harbour is seen from the top of Blockhouse Hill in Lunenburg, N.S.. The hill is currently home to an RV campground and tourism centre, but the town wants to create a new residential development on the nine-hectare site. (Jeorge Sadi/CBC - image credit)
Back Harbour is seen from the top of Blockhouse Hill in Lunenburg, N.S.. The hill is currently home to an RV campground and tourism centre, but the town wants to create a new residential development on the nine-hectare site. (Jeorge Sadi/CBC - image credit)

Frustration over the proposed development of a historic hill in Lunenburg continues to simmer — and may have boiled over, with the municipality now reporting some social media comments to police.

The Town of Lunenburg issued a request for proposals last month, seeking designs for a residential development on a nine-hectare site on Blockhouse Hill, which slopes towards the town's Back Harbour. The proposals are due by March 31.

Local resident and business owner Anna Shoub said she was "blindsided" by the town's RFP.

"This is a gem. Like, this is no place for apartment buildings. There's other, more appropriate places," Shoub said in a recent interview.

Jeorge Sadi/CBC
Jeorge Sadi/CBC

Shoub is a member of the Friends of Blockhouse Hill, a group that has formed to oppose development on the hill and is calling for a public meeting.

She said the plan to eventually densify the hill was buried in the town's Comprehensive Community Plan (CCP) which went through public consultation in 2019 but was finished during the pandemic — so most people didn't see the result.

"There's absolutely no reason to rush on such an enormous issue," Shoub said.

She said people are frustrated because there are newer areas of town that seem better suited for development — such as Hall Street, near a grocery store and other amenities, where the town has listed a similar-sized plot of land for $750,000.

Shoub is also worried about the loss of greenspace and trees on the back side of the hill, and said the roads heading up to the steep site won't be easy to navigate for seniors or young families hoping to move in.

Some online comments on the proposed development have now prompted the town to contact RCMP.  Municipal spokesman Michael Best said in an email that staff have reported two such comments, neither of which were specific to any councillor or staff member.

The comments in question contained thinly veiled references to drowning and hangings in retaliation for the proposed development.

"The Town of Lunenburg does not take these kinds of comments lightly and will continue to take appropriate action where necessary," Best said Monday.

Comments 'unacceptable'

Best said the RCMP have told them that unless the threat is "specific and addressed to a particular individual" the police don't have any authority to lay a charge. CBC has reached out to the RCMP but did not receive a response by deadline.

In a post Monday, Shoub said violent language is "completely unacceptable" and the commenters don't represent the group.

"We now have community members, because please remember that councillors are community members, who feel unsafe to leave their homes," Shoub said.

Jeorge Sadi/CBC
Jeorge Sadi/CBC

Although the town has said densifying Blockhouse Hill will help alleviate the provincial housing crisis, former councillor and developer Thom Barclay said the site's water views make it some of the most expensive land in the province.

"You simply won't have the room to develop the number of units that will bring any sort of meaningful change to an affordable housing issue," Barclay said.

Jeorge Sadi/CBC
Jeorge Sadi/CBC

Mayor Matt Risser said he has heard the concerns loud and clear, but has also gotten "quiet support."

"The future for towns is densification or dissolution. We have a lot of infrastructure that we are struggling to keep up with," Risser said in an interview last week.

Risser said the Upper Hall Street site is zoned as industrial and is next to the Stelia aerospace manufacturing facility, so it makes sense to keep those lands open for future businesses.

Jeorge Sadi/CBC
Jeorge Sadi/CBC

He said the reality is that development is needed all over town as the housing crisis is "more acute here than other places."

"Lunenburg is as we all know a very beautiful town and so it winds up being a very high-demand town," Risser said.

"If you don't keep providing more housing … then, you know, you wind up becoming exclusionary as a community."

Risser said residents should bring their concerns to public meetings that will eventually be held to share the four possible designs.

"There's not really much point in having a meeting when you don't know what your design is going to be and what the community is going to react to and look at," Risser said.

The town is planning to sell the land to a developer who will carry out the chosen design.

MORE TOP STORIES

Latest Stories

  • Is Putin using a body double? Listen here: Skeptics say spotting a decoy is all in the ears.

    Skeptics have long claimed Putin uses body doubles who have been surgically altered to resemble the Russian leader as stand-ins at major appearances.

  • Sen. Mark Kelly flew with Russian pilots in the Navy and with NASA, and he said the Russian fighter jet running into a US drone shows 'how incompetent they are'

    Sen. Mark Kelly, a former Navy combat pilot, compared the drone incident to the "incompetence that we see on the battle field every day in Ukraine."

  • Hakeem Jeffries Pummels Kevin McCarthy With New Name For Weaponization Committee

    "They continue to peddle conspiracy theories led by this so-called weaponization committee," the House Democratic leader said of the GOP majority.

  • South Africa aware of legal obligations regarding Putin visit

    South Africa is aware of its legal obligation, a spokesperson for President Cyril Ramaphosa said on Sunday, referring to a proposed visit by Vladimir Putin after an international court issued an arrest warrant against the Russian leader. Russian President Putin was expected to visit South Africa in August to attend a BRICS summit.

  • China's Xi visits 'friendly neighbor' in Moscow; Russia cites 'monstrous consequences' of Putin arrest warrant: Ukraine updates

    Chinese leader Xi Jinping 's visit comes as Putin faces pressure from sanctions and from an arrest warrant by the International Criminal Court.

  • Putin's Mariupol visit is a symbol of his failure

    What was going through the mind of Vladimir Putin as he travelled through the devastated streets of Mariupol on his first visit to occupied Ukraine since the invasion last February? Was he proud of the handiwork of his armed forces in destroying or damaging some 2,500 buildings and almost razing to the ground the vast Azovstal steelworks, scene of a heroic last-ditch resistance by defending troops?

  • Liberals float possibility of making motion on foreign interference a confidence vote

    OTTAWA — Liberal House Leader Mark Holland isn't ruling out turning a Conservative motion on foreign interference into a confidence vote that could topple the government and would test the strength of the supply-and-confidence deal between the Liberals and the NDP. The Conservatives tabled the motion in the House of Commons Monday demanding that Prime Minister Justin Trudeau's chief of staff, Katie Telford, appear at the House ethics committee before the middle of April. They want her, along wit

  • Polish PM warns of 'revolts' if EU ignores nation-states

    HEIDELBERG, Germany (AP) — Poland’s prime minister warned Monday that Europe may see “revolts” if the European Union, of which his country is a member, turns into a “super-state government” that ignores national differences. Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki was giving a speech at the university in Heidelberg, in Germany, about the challenges facing the continent where he said Ukraine is fighting Russia’s invasion to protect core European values of freedom. “I warn all those who want to create a

  • New Zealand foreign minister to meet Chinese counterpart in Beijing

    Mahuta said she would raise New Zealand's concerns about key security challenges at the meeting with Qin Gang in Beijing, such as the "illegal Russian invasion of Ukraine", and advocate for outcomes reflecting its values on issues such as human rights. "New Zealand's relationship with China is one of our most important, complex and wide ranging," she said in a statement.

  • How Dmitry Medvedev, Russia's former president, went from perceived pro-West reformer to virulent warmonger since the invasion of Ukraine

    Dmitry Medvedev is now among Russia's most vitriolic pro-war figures. Experts say he's trying to get out of a politically weak situation.

  • Alberta moves to force oilpatch to pay owed taxes above 'threshold' amount

    The Alberta government says it's moving to force oilpatch companies to make good on their unpaid municipal taxes. Energy Minister Peter Guthrie says he's issued an order that blocks companies from acquiring or transferring licences on wells or other assets if their unpaid taxes exceed a threshold amount. That threshold is yet to be determined and will be set by the Alberta Energy Regulator and Alberta Municipal Affairs. Alberta Energy says in a release that once the threshold has been establishe

  • U.S. Supreme Court rejects Christian preacher's challenge to university

    WASHINGTON -The U.S. Supreme Court on Monday declined to hear a traveling Christian evangelist's free-speech challenge to a University of Alabama requirement that he obtain a permit before handing out religious pamphlets and preaching from a sidewalk adjacent to its campus. The justices turned away an appeal by preacher Rodney Keister of a lower court's ruling rejecting his claim that the university's permit requirement violated free speech rights under the U.S. Constitution's First Amendment. Keister, founder of a Pennsylvania-based group called Evangelism Mission, regularly visits U.S. university campuses in hopes of spreading his Christian message to students, according to court filings.

  • US report lists 'significant human rights' abuses in India

    The annual U.S. report on human rights practices released on Monday listed "significant human rights issues" and abuses in India, including reported targeting of religious minorities, dissidents and journalists, the U.S. State Department said. The findings come nearly a year after Secretary of State Antony Blinken said the U.S. was monitoring what he described as a rise in human rights abuses in India by some government, police and prison officials, in a rare direct rebuke by Washington of the Asian nation's rights record.

  • Putin to offer 'clarifications' on Russia's position on Ukraine during Xi visit

    During a call with reporters, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said the two leaders would discuss themes in a peace plan for Ukraine proposed by Beijing last month. "One way or another, the topics that figured in this plan will inevitably be touched upon during the exchange of views on Ukraine" between Putin and Xi, Peskov said.

  • Warren Buffett has been talking to the Biden White House about a possible investment in regional banks, report says

    The billionaire has had "multiple conversations" with White House officials and offered advice and guidance about the crisis, Bloomberg reported.

  • Sinema’s 2018 Bank Vote Draws Democrats’ Criticisim After SVB Collapse

    (Bloomberg) -- Donald Trump’s 2018 rollback of bank regulations is haunting Senator Kyrsten Sinema following the collapse of Silicon Valley Bank.Most Read from BloombergUBS to Buy Credit Suisse in $3.3 Billion Deal to End CrisisMorgan Stanley Strategist Says Bank Stress Signals Bear Market EndCredit Suisse’s Fate Was Sealed by Regulators Days Before UBS DealThe One Big Winner and Many Losers of UBS’s Credit Suisse RescueUS Studies Ways to Guarantee All Bank Deposits If Crisis ExpandsSinema was o

  • Clearwater mayor resigns abruptly during city council meeting

    Clearwater Mayor Frank Hibbard delivered the shocking announcement during a budget workshop Monday morning. He said he was not the right leader for the city council anymore and would no longer be mayor. Hibbard’s main issue is the city’s plan to spend $90 million on a new city hall and municipal services building.

  • French government survives no-confidence votes over pensions

    PARIS (AP) — The French government has survived two no-confidence votes in the lower chamber of parliament, proposed by lawmakers who objected to its push to raise the retirement age from 62 to 64. National Assembly lawmakers rejected both motions Monday — one from the far-right National Rally and the other, more threatening one from a small centrist group that gathered support across the left. The first motion, by the centrists, garnered 278 votes, falling short of the 287 needed to pass. The f

  • US tells China not to overread likely Taiwan president visit

    The Biden administration is putting out the word in advance that an expected unofficial stopover in the United States by Taiwan President Tsai Ing-wen would fall in line with recent precedent and should not be used as a pretext by Beijing to step up aggressive activity in the Taiwan Strait. In recent weeks, senior U.S. officials in Washington and Beijing have underscored to their Chinese counterparts that transit visits through the United States during broader international travel by the Taiwanese president have been routine in recent years, according to a senior administration official.

  • US House Speaker McCarthy says he told Biden lack of debt talks jeopardizes economy

    U.S. House Speaker Kevin McCarthy said on Sunday that he confronted President Joe Biden about a lack of negotiations on the $31.4 trillion U.S. debt ceiling last week and told the president he is putting the economy at risk. McCarthy, the top Republican in the House of Representatives, first met with Biden on Feb. 1.