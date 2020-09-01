An online class by any other name? College students pay rent, enroll -- then find courses aren't in-person

Tyrel Henry would rather be at home. Instead, the junior at Lewis-Clark State College in Idaho spends his days mostly alone in his room or working out at a local gym.

There isn’t much to do in Lewiston, and he is losing money by being there. If he had stayed home in Kamiah, Idaho, he could be living with his grandmother and saving money.

It wasn’t supposed to be like this. The university had told him his courses would be offered in a “hybrid” format, one where students take both in-person and virtual classes.

Days into his semester, he realized his classes were mostly online. That's a daunting prospect given how his spring semester of digital learning went.

“I wasn’t prepared and motivated enough to learn online,” Henry said. “I struggled, and I was on edge about coming back to school because I didn’t want to struggle again.”

Henry, like many students in the country, was lured by the prospect of in-person classes to move back to his college town. He only has one class on campus, he says — on Wednesdays. But he is effectively a full-time resident of Lewiston for the semester. For college students like Henry, the coronavirus-era line between "in-person" and "remote" course offerings is increasingly blurry.

Across the country, students have crowded into off-campus housing and local apartments — some prepared for a semester in person, others just living with their friends for another semester online. As campuses have started to reverse their plans for reopening, or professors elect to offer individual classes online, the students are still living in town. Many are planning to continue the kinds of social interactions college officials are trying to end by going online.

For some students, the chance of having some in-person classes has been worth the health and financial risks.

But student enthusiasm may dwindle as more universities continue to offer watered-down in-person classes, alter their course offerings at the last minute or see spikes in coronavirus within the community.

'In-person' in name only?

Almost all colleges are offering some online instruction even if they’re publicly saying their classes are all in-person, said Katie Felten, of the Davidson College Crisis Initiative, a group tracking colleges’ responses to coronavirus.

The fine print may be buried on colleges' websites, and some students say they were blindsided with the details after they signed leases or moved in on campus.

Families and students should check the course catalogs, most of which are posted online, to get a better sense of what to expect, Felten said.

But, she said, view that information with some skepticism. Some colleges have quickly pivoted their course offerings, and more will follow. Institutions that thought they could open safely are realizing they lacked the resources they need to effectively control the virus’ spread, she said.

Schools like the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill, Notre Dame, North Carolina State University and others opened for in-person instruction — though even then they had a digital component — only to pivot to mostly online classes as cases surged on campus and in the community.

Butler University had also planned an in-person semester, but switched to online courses a day before classes started. The university encouraged students to refrain from returning home during the period of remote instruction, saying a "modified 'shelter-in-place' " would contain existing virus cases while preventing further spread.