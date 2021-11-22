Onit Named to the Deloitte Technology Fast 500™ List of North America’s Fastest-Growing Companies For the Fourth Year

Technology Leader for Enterprise Legal Management and Contract Lifecycle Management Earns Listing with a Three-Year Revenue Growth of 408%

HOUSTON, Nov. 22, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Onit, Inc., a leading provider of enterprise workflow solutions including enterprise legal management and contract lifecycle management, today announced it ranked #304 on the Deloitte Technology Fast 500™, a list of the 500 fastest-growing and most innovative technology, media, telecommunications, life sciences and energy technology companies in North America. Onit’s impressive three-year revenue growth of 408% won the company its fourth consecutive year on the prestigious list.



Onit’s CEO and co-founder Eric M. Elfman joined Deloitte’s awards ceremony for a livestreamed Q&A with other winners on November 16. In it, he shared his perspective and experience on the company’s fast growth.

“We trace our exponential growth to our customers and their trust in us,” said Elfman. “We have always focused on eradicating roadblocks like information silos and manual work to help our customers amplify efficiency, drive revenue and meet obligations to their enterprises, customers and partners.”

In addition to its organic innovation, Onit has accelerated its growth through acquisitions. It has acquired five companies since 2019 (BusyLamp, Bodhala, AXDRAFT, McCarthyFinch and SimpleLegal), with four of the deals closing in the last 13 months. Onit now represents one of the world’s largest enterprise legal management conglomerates, with more than 600 implementations completed worldwide.

Onit’s contract lifecycle management technology, introduced two years ago, is already trusted by Fortune 500 companies and was recently named as a Major Player in the IDC MarketScape Report: Worldwide Contract Life-Cycle Management Software for Corporate Legal 2021 Vendor Assessment.

“For more than 26 years, we’ve been honoring companies that define the cutting edge and this year’s Technology Fast 500 list is proof positive that technology — from software and digital media platforms to biotech — truly does permeate so many facets of our lives,” said Paul Silverglate, vice chairman, Deloitte LLP and U.S. technology sector leader. “We congratulate this year’s winners, especially during a time when innovation is needed more than ever to address the monumental challenges posed by the pandemic.”

About the 2021 Deloitte Technology Fast 500™

For the past 27 years, Deloitte has been honoring the most innovative, fastest-growing public and private technology companies that hail from cities across North America. The Technology Fast 500 was created to recognize the passion and dedication it takes to be an industry disruptor. The ranking is compiled based on submitted applications and public company database research, with winners selected based on percentage fiscal-year growth over a three-year period.

About Onit

Onit is a global leader of workflow and artificial intelligence platforms and solutions for legal, compliance, sales, IT, HR and finance departments. With Onit, companies can transform best practices into smarter workflows, better processes and operational efficiencies. With a focus on enterprise legal management, matter management, spend management, contract lifecycle management and legal holds, the company operates globally and helps transform the way Fortune 500 companies and billion-dollar corporate legal departments bridge the gap between systems of record and systems of engagement. Onit helps customers find gains in efficiency, reduce costs and automate transactions faster. For more information, visit www.onit.com, email info@onit.com or call 1-800-281-1330.

