Onit Appoints Eric Robertson as Vice President of Product Management

Eric Robertson joins Onit as vice president of product management. Robertson, an automation expert and patent holder, has more than two decades of experience working with digital transformation companies and leading platform strategy, architectural design, product marketing, Agile project management and product management functions. More





Eric Robertson joins Onit as vice president of product management. Robertson, an automation expert and patent holder, has more than two decades of experience working with digital transformation companies and leading platform strategy, architectural design, product marketing, Agile project management and product management functions.

Robertson Joins Onit’s Executive Team with 16 Years of Enterprise Platform Strategy and Executive Leadership Experience



HOUSTON, Sept. 15, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Onit, Inc., a leading provider of enterprise workflow solutions, including enterprise legal management, contract lifecycle management and business process automation, today announced that it has appointed Eric Robertson as vice president of product management. Robertson, an automation expert and patent holder, has decades of experience working with digital transformation companies and leading platform strategy, architectural design, product marketing, Agile project management and product management functions.

“Eric’s extensive knowledge of enterprise technology, proven leadership and entrepreneurial experience make him an ideal executive as Onit continues its aggressive growth,” commented Eric M. Elfman, CEO of Onit. “He will be instrumental in driving the definition and delivery of our products. We’re excited to welcome him to the Onit family.”

As the vice president of product management for Onit, Robertson will provide focus on leading the development of product road maps, identifying new market opportunities and informing go-to-market strategies and messaging. He will grow the company’s talented team of product managers and product owners for the Onit Apptitude business process automation platform and its Apps and solutions that include enterprise legal management and contract lifecycle management.

Before joining Onit, Robertson served as vice president of strategy at Digital.ai, where he led and implemented the overall platform strategy and road map. As vice president of product management and engineering at CollabNet VersionOne, he provided pioneering vision and strategic direction for their SaaS-based Value Stream Management platform and defined priority areas that fulfilled enterprise solutions revenue goals. He also served at Cisco, where he was a vital member of the Cisco Center of Excellence that created Cisco Data Center Solutions and Intelligent Automation Services for Enterprises and crafted the strategy for driving strategic reseller agreements between Cisco and SAP.

Robertson holds a master’s degree in electrical engineering and software engineering from the University of Texas, Austin. He also has an advanced project management certification from Stanford University.

About Onit

Onit is a global leader of enterprise workflow solutions for legal, compliance, sales, IT, HR and finance departments. Our solutions transform best practices into smarter workflows, better processes and operational efficiencies. With a focus on enterprise legal management, matter management, spend management, contract management and legal holds, we operate globally and help transform the way Fortune 500 companies and billion-dollar legal departments bridge the gap between systems of record and systems of engagement. We help customers find gains in efficiency, reduce costs and automate transactions faster. For more information, visit www.onit.com or call 1-800-281-1330.

Media inquiries:

Melanie Brenneman

Onit

(713) 294-7857

Melanie.brenneman@onit.com

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/32b11de7-2d01-4bf3-8c26-9cdcdc842935



