The Onion Hits Conservative Supreme Court With Burn After Roe Decision

Ben Blanchet
·2 min read

The Onion, the popular satirical news site, mocks the conservative U.S. Supreme Court multiple times on its homepage following the court’s historic overturning of Roe v. Wade and Casey v. Planned Parenthood on Friday.

The website updated its homepage with a litany of phony headlines to poke fun at the justices who voted to reverse the landmark case that helped protect abortion rights in the U.S.

A portion of the fake headlines included ridiculous concepts like “Supreme Court Votes 5-4 to Reclassify Women as Service Animals,” “Supreme Court Votes 5-4 to Drive Slowly Alongside Woman Walking Home Alone at Night” and “Supreme Court Votes 5-4 to Lock Nation’s Toddlers in Hot Cars.”

You can get a glimpse of The Onion’s bogus news clips below.

The Onion poked fun at the U.S. Supreme Court for its decision to overturn Roe v. Wade on Friday. (Photo: The Onion)
The Onion poked fun at the U.S. Supreme Court for its decision to overturn Roe v. Wade on Friday. (Photo: The Onion)

The Onion poked fun at the U.S. Supreme Court for its decision to overturn Roe v. Wade on Friday. (Photo: The Onion)

The homepage update isn’t the first time that the news site has responded to major events this year.

The Onion responded to the deadly Uvalde, Texas, school shooting in May by overloading its homepage with 21 stories featuring the headline ″‘No Way to Prevent This,’ Says Only Nation Where This Regularly Happens.”

Each of the stories included the sites of a number of mass shootings from over the years.

More on the Supreme Court abortion ruling:

This article originally appeared on HuffPost and has been updated.

