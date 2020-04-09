ONGOING INVESTIGATION ALERT: The Schall Law Firm Announces it is Investigating Claims Against RTI Surgical Holdings, Inc. and Encourages Investors with Losses to Contact the Firm

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / April 9, 2020 / The Schall Law Firm, a national shareholder rights litigation firm, announces that it is investigating claims on behalf of investors of RTI Surgical Holdings, Inc. ("RTI" or "the Company") (NASDAQ:RTIX) for violations of the securities laws.

The investigation focuses on whether the Company issued false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose information pertinent to investors. RTI announced on March 16, 2020, that it would be incapable of filing its annual financial report in a timely manner due to an ongoing investigation by the SEC. The Company stated that the investigation focuses on its financials from 2014 to 2016. Based on this news, shares of RTI dropped sharply in intraday trading on March If you are a shareholder who suffered a loss, click here to participate.

Scroll to continue with content Ad

We also encourage you to contact Brian Schall of the Schall Law Firm, 1880 Century Park East, Suite 404, Los Angeles, CA 90067, at 310-301-3335, to discuss your rights free of charge. You can also reach us through the firm's website at www.schallfirm.com, or by email at brian@schallfirm.com.

The class, in this case, has not yet been certified, and until certification occurs, you are not represented by an attorney. If you choose to take no action, you can remain an absent class member.

The Schall Law Firm represents investors around the world and specializes in securities class action lawsuits and shareholder rights litigation.

This press release may be considered Attorney Advertising in some jurisdictions under the applicable law and rules of ethics.

CONTACT:

The Schall Law Firm

Brian Schall, Esq.,

www.schallfirm.com

Office: 310-301-3335

Cell: 424-303-1964

info@schallfirm.com

SOURCE: The Schall Law Firm





View source version on accesswire.com:

https://www.accesswire.com/584606/ONGOING-INVESTIGATION-ALERT-The-Schall-Law-Firm-Announces-it-is-Investigating-Claims-Against-RTI-Surgical-Holdings-Inc-and-Encourages-Investors-with-Losses-to-Contact-the-Firm



