The ongoing controversy in Israel over judicial reforms

There have been a series of mass protests in Israel over a plan by Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu to overhaul the country's judiciary system. While Netanyahu has continually defended these reforms, opponents have warned they could be the end of democracy in Israel. Here's everything you need to know:

What is Netanyahu's plan?

Netanyahu, who returned to office for the third time at the end of 2022, has seen his most recent premiership marked by the most far-right coalition in Israel in decades. His cabinet has announced a series of proposals to reform parts of the Israeli parliament, or the Knesset, the most notable of which is a plan to give nearly unlimited powers to Netanyahu's own government by weakening the country's judicial system.

The key aspect of this proposal, Israeli newspaper Haaretz reports, is a "plan to pass an 'override clause' that would allow the smallest possible majority in the Knesset to overrule decisions by the Supreme Court." This would be a key change, Haaretz notes, because Israel, unlike most democracies, does not actually have a written constitution.

As a result, "the separation between the legislative and executive branches is very weak as the government almost always holds a majority in the Knesset," meaning the Supreme Court is typically the only Israeli institution that can limit governmental powers. But Netanyahu's proposed reforms would mean that a simple 61-vote majority in the Knesset could trump any ruling by the court.

"The judicial reforms proposed ... will rebalance all power into the executive branch, and give whichever political wing is in control of the government inordinate power over its political rivals," The Jerusalem Post reports. Indeed, the "rebalancing of power created by the reform is actually the unbalancing of a sensitive system that already has few checks in place," the Post summarizes, per experts.

Why are people so angry about the plan?

Many opponents feel that Netnyahu's plan could have disastrous effects on Israeli democracy. Even Israeli President Isaac Herzog said his country was on the brink of "societal and constitutional collapse."

The reforms "could open the door to previously unimaginable possibilities in Israel's democratic order," Haaretz writes, citing possibilities like the shuttering of newspapers, the reconstitution of discriminatory laws, and the implementation of election rules that benefit one party over another.

"The proposed changes to selection are a real threat to the independence of the judiciary in Israel," Professor Suzie Navot, a scholar at the Israel Democracy Institute, wrote in Fathom. "It is very problematic for Israel because the Supreme Court is the only branch — the last branch — with the power to limit government."

In response to the proposals, thousands of Israelis have taken to the streets in protest. On Feb. 13, an estimated 100,000 people were seen gathered outside the Knesset in Jerusalem in an effort to sway Netanyahu from enacting his reforms. The massive crowd reportedly chanted "Democracy!" as it made its way through the Israeli capital. Protesters included Yair Lapid, the country's previous prime minister and current leader of the opposition, who joined the masses in front of the Knesset.

"I can't stand and watch and say I didn't do anything," Gili Bar-Hillel, a publisher who was among those protesting, told The New York Times. Bar-Hillel added that she feared a breakdown of democracy and "a situation where we won't be allowed to protest. It's a slippery slope."

What has Netanyahu's response been to the protests?

Despite the national outcry, Netanyahu has yet to be dissuaded. The prime minister has continually dismissed the protesters and has pushed ahead with his attempted reforms. In a press release following a previous round of protests, Netanyahu claimed that the people who voted for his government "knew about the intention to enact a comprehensive reform of the judicial system." He added that his cabinet would "make the necessary changes in the judicial system, prudently and responsibly."

Otherwise, The Associated Press notes that Netanyahu has "lashed out at the country's police, prosecutors and judges," convinced the anger over the reforms is a state-backed conspiracy against him. He has also continued to challenge his opponents by claiming they are "intentionally dragging the country to anarchy." However, AP notes that the prime minister also seems open to the possibility of additional talks with the opposition in the Knesset.

How likely is it that Netanyahu's reforms will be enacted?

It all depends on what happens in the Knesset, where contentious debates about the proposals are continuing to brew.

The protests occurred as the government introduced the bill for an initial vote. During the raucous back-and-forth, lawmakers were seen arguing before the protests were even underway, CNN reports. The bill eventually passed an initial committee vote, and will now go to a first reading in the entire Knesset for continued debate.

The proposal will require three readings in the Knesset before becoming law, and it is likely to see additional support given the majority control of parliament by Netanyahu's right-wing coalition.

