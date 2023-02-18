The ongoing controversy in Israel over judicial reforms

Justin Klawans, Staff writer
·4 min read
Protest in Isreal.
Protest in Isreal. Illustrated | Gettyimages

There have been a series of mass protests in Israel over a plan by Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu to overhaul the country's judiciary system. While Netanyahu has continually defended these reforms, opponents have warned they could be the end of democracy in Israel. Here's everything you need to know: 

What is Netanyahu's plan?

Netanyahu, who returned to office for the third time at the end of 2022, has seen his most recent premiership marked by the most far-right coalition in Israel in decades. His cabinet has announced a series of proposals to reform parts of the Israeli parliament, or the Knesset, the most notable of which is a plan to give nearly unlimited powers to Netanyahu's own government by weakening the country's judicial system.

The key aspect of this proposal, Israeli newspaper Haaretz reports, is a "plan to pass an 'override clause' that would allow the smallest possible majority in the Knesset to overrule decisions by the Supreme Court." This would be a key change, Haaretz notes, because Israel, unlike most democracies, does not actually have a written constitution.

As a result, "the separation between the legislative and executive branches is very weak as the government almost always holds a majority in the Knesset," meaning the Supreme Court is typically the only Israeli institution that can limit governmental powers. But Netanyahu's proposed reforms would mean that a simple 61-vote majority in the Knesset could trump any ruling by the court.

"The judicial reforms proposed ... will rebalance all power into the executive branch, and give whichever political wing is in control of the government inordinate power over its political rivals," The Jerusalem Post reports. Indeed, the "rebalancing of power created by the reform is actually the unbalancing of a sensitive system that already has few checks in place," the Post summarizes, per experts.

Why are people so angry about the plan?

Many opponents feel that Netnyahu's plan could have disastrous effects on Israeli democracy. Even Israeli President Isaac Herzog said his country was on the brink of "societal and constitutional collapse."

The reforms "could open the door to previously unimaginable possibilities in Israel's democratic order," Haaretz writes, citing possibilities like the shuttering of newspapers, the reconstitution of discriminatory laws, and the implementation of election rules that benefit one party over another.

"The proposed changes to selection are a real threat to the independence of the judiciary in Israel," Professor Suzie Navot, a scholar at the Israel Democracy Institute, wrote in Fathom. "It is very problematic for Israel because the Supreme Court is the only branch — the last branch — with the power to limit government."

In response to the proposals, thousands of Israelis have taken to the streets in protest. On Feb. 13, an estimated 100,000 people were seen gathered outside the Knesset in Jerusalem in an effort to sway Netanyahu from enacting his reforms. The massive crowd reportedly chanted "Democracy!" as it made its way through the Israeli capital. Protesters included Yair Lapid, the country's previous prime minister and current leader of the opposition, who joined the masses in front of the Knesset.

"I can't stand and watch and say I didn't do anything," Gili Bar-Hillel, a publisher who was among those protesting, told The New York Times. Bar-Hillel added that she feared a breakdown of democracy and "a situation where we won't be allowed to protest. It's a slippery slope."

What has Netanyahu's response been to the protests?

Despite the national outcry, Netanyahu has yet to be dissuaded. The prime minister has continually dismissed the protesters and has pushed ahead with his attempted reforms. In a press release following a previous round of protests, Netanyahu claimed that the people who voted for his government "knew about the intention to enact a comprehensive reform of the judicial system." He added that his cabinet would "make the necessary changes in the judicial system, prudently and responsibly."

OtherwiseThe Associated Press notes that Netanyahu has "lashed out at the country's police, prosecutors and judges," convinced the anger over the reforms is a state-backed conspiracy against him. He has also continued to challenge his opponents by claiming they are "intentionally dragging the country to anarchy." However, AP notes that the prime minister also seems open to the possibility of additional talks with the opposition in the Knesset.

How likely is it that Netanyahu's reforms will be enacted?

It all depends on what happens in the Knesset, where contentious debates about the proposals are continuing to brew.

The protests occurred as the government introduced the bill for an initial vote. During the raucous back-and-forth, lawmakers were seen arguing before the protests were even underway, CNN reports. The bill eventually passed an initial committee vote, and will now go to a first reading in the entire Knesset for continued debate.

The proposal will require three readings in the Knesset before becoming law, and it is likely to see additional support given the majority control of parliament by Netanyahu's right-wing coalition.

You may also like

Nearly Russia's entire army is in Ukraine, suffering '1st World War levels of attrition,' U.K. says

Why U.S. teens aren't getting their driver's licenses

Sen. John Fetterman receiving treatment for clinical depression

Latest Stories

  • Wagner Group releases graphic video of corpses in desperate plea for more ammunition

    The Wagner Group released a video of a stack of corpses on Friday to make a point about the shortage of ammunition it was facing, as its leader said he would risk arrest to get his fighters more shells and bullets.

  • Donald Trump Jr. Makes Disgusting Comment About John Fetterman To Marjorie Taylor Greene

    Donald Trump's son echoed right-wing talking points about the Democratic senator, prompting Greene to point out that Fetterman is hospitalized with clinical depression.

  • Michael Cohen Calls Trump's Subpoena Of Him The 'Dumbest Move' He Can Imagine

    "As much as they think they’re going to bully me, it’s not going to happen. They’re not going to benefit from it,” Trump's former attorney told MSNBC.

  • Rep. George Santos barricaded himself in his district office as angry constituents stood outside demanding his resignation: reports

    Angry constituents trying to deliver a petition calling on Rep. George Santos to resign were greeted by a staffer instead.

  • Tucker Carlson told his producer Trump is 'the undisputed world champion' of destroying things and could ruin Fox News if it didn't back his election lies

    "At this point we're getting hurt no matter what," Carlson texted his producer two days after Fox became the first network to call Arizona for Biden, per a new court filing.

  • After being attacked by both Democrats and the GOP, Rick Scott edits his plan to sunset all federal laws every 5 years. He now wants to make exceptions for Social Security, Medicare, and the military.

    Sen. Rick Scott said he "never intended" to touch Medicare or Social Security in his plan to make Congress regularly renew all legislation.

  • 4 US service members wounded in helicopter raid that killed ISIS leader in Syria

    Four U.S. service members were wounded by an explosion during a helicopter raid in northeast Syria on Thursday night. A senior ISIS leader who was killed in the mission set off the explosion, officials said. "Last night, during a partnered U.S. and Syrian Democratic Forces helicopter raid in northeastern Syria, an explosion on target resulted in four U.S. service members and one working dog wounded," said a statement from U.S. Central Command.

  • 'Don't Play With Us.' Estonia Sends Message To Russia With Ukraine Aid

    A shared border with Russia and a painful history of Soviet occupation has led Estonia to adopt an aggressive approach to helping Ukraine

  • Hunter Biden's art dealer to House Republicans: Ask president's son about painting sales

    Hunter Biden's artwork prices, as well as who purchased his paintings, are focuses of a House GOP investigation into President Joe Biden's family.

  • Vladimir Putin’s failures are fooling the West

    Another day, and yet more worrying news from the frontline: Ukrainian troops are firing as many as 6,000 artillery shells a day to try and beat back Russia’s new offensive. It is an expenditure rate the West is struggling to feed; so high that Defence Secretary Ben Wallace has said that Ukraine’s forces could run out of ammunition unless they use it more sparingly. His comments remind us of an essential truth: that brute force and, critically, the ability to sustain and replenish it over an exte

  • "Give me a break, man": Biden to reporters at briefing

    STORY: He walked off, intending to leave the room, but returned to listen to the questions.After being asked by a reporter: “Are you compromised by your family’s business relationships?” Mr Biden said laughing: “Give me a break, man,” and walked off without answering any questions.Biden said on Thursday he expects to speak with China's President Xi Jinping about what the United States says was a Chinese spy balloon that a U.S. fighter jet shot down early this month after it transited the United States.Biden, in his most extensive remarks about the Chinese balloon, did not say when he would speak with Xi, but said the United States was continuing to engage diplomatically with China on the issue.Peter Alexander of NBC News, was then heard asking Biden if the takedowns of the objects were an “overreaction” done by “political pressure.”At the same time, another reporter asked another question, to which Biden replied: ''You can come to my office and ask a question when you have more polite people.''He then walked away, paused for a second and then left the room.

  • A top Russian military official is dead after falling out of a 16th-floor window, the latest in a string of untimely deaths

    Marina Yankina, the head of the financial support department for the Russian Defense Ministry's Western Military District, was found dead Wednesday.

  • Tank plant in small Ohio city plays big role in Ukraine war

    Thousands of miles from the front lines, a sprawling manufacturing plant in the small midwestern city of Lima, Ohio, is playing a critical role in the effort to arm Ukraine as it fends off the Russian invasion. Owned by the Army and operated by General Dynamics, the plant is expected to refurbish Abrams tanks for the U.S. to send to Ukraine, and is already preparing to build an updated version of the vehicle for Poland, U.S. Army officials said Thursday as they toured the facility. Army Secretary Christine Wormuth, who walked through the plant with a number of other Army leaders and senior officers, said it's highly likely the plant will provide the tanks for Ukraine.

  • Border protests in Coutts, Alta., a 'concrete manifestation' of risk to Canada: Rouleau

    Events that transpired during a 17-day protest near the border town of Coutts, Alta., were central to Justice Paul Rouleau's determination that the federal government had met the threshold to invoke the Emergencies Act. "The situation in [Coutts was] a concrete manifestation of the very risk that had been identified to Cabinet: a highly disruptive, but mainly peaceful protest that included a smaller group of actors who allegedly intended to effect serious violence for a political purpose," Roule

  • Top Putin official involved in funding Ukraine war dies in apparent suicide

    A Russian defence official is the latest high-ranking figure to die in an apparent suicide in Russia after falling from a 16th floor apartment window.

  • Trump Outlandishly Claims Georgia Grand Jury Excerpts Are 'Total Exoneration' Of Him

    Trump says his name was not even "mentioned" in the released sections of the investigation. But no one was named in the excerpts, by order of the judge.

  • Jordan Klepper Confronts Deeply Confused Nikki Haley Voters

    Comedy CentralThere’s a new GOP presidential candidate on the scene and The Daily Show’s Jordan Klepper was all over her campaign launch rally this week.The correspondent took a brief hiatus from covering Donald Trump to see if Republican primary voters are really ready to “turn the page” on the 45th president. What he found was not exactly encouraging.“I love Donald Trump, but I think she has more of a feminine finesse,” one woman told Klepper, who agreed that Trump has a “harsher approach when

  • 'Bodies piled up' in Russian assault on Bakhmut

    STORY: Ukrainian forces on Thursday fought back against a punishing Russian assault... more than 36 missiles launched in the early hours, according to Ukraine's Air Force.&nbsp;Russia's current focus -- the small city of Bakhmut in Donetsk -- one of two regions that make up the Donbas, Ukraine's industrial heartland.An area now partially occupied by Russia, where Ukrainian forces fight against an onslaught of Russian soldiers.&nbsp;A spokesman for Ukraine’s 80th Air Assault Brigade said&nbsp;the&nbsp;unit was battling waves of Russian troops.&nbsp;&nbsp;TARAS DZIOBA: “They have a lot of manpower. They are sending a lot of troops. I don’t think that is sustainable for them to keep attacking this way. There are places where their bodies are just piled up. There is a trench where… They just don’t evacuate their wounded or killed. They just leave them there and send more waves and waves of people.”Bolstered by tens of thousands of reservists, Russia has intensified ground attacks across southern and eastern Ukraine, and a major new offensive appears to be underway as the first anniversary of its Feb. 24 invasion nears.Driving the battlefield gains for Russia is the Wagner group - mercenary forces swelled by prison recruits.In video released Thursday, &nbsp;Wagner Group founder Yevgeny Prigozhin forecast Bakhmut would fall in a matter of weeks."I think Wagner Group will manage to encircle Bakhmut in March or April. Although it is very difficult to guess. It depends on Ukrainian activity. They are receiving new types of weapons now. I'm one hundred percent sure we will be destroying these Leopards. One hundred percent we'll sort out how to burn them."&nbsp;The mercenaries and Russian military have tried to take control of the city since last August, while defending Ukrainian forces have put up fierce resistance.Its capture would give Russia a stepping stone to advance further west.&nbsp;Thursday's attack follows a pattern of heavy bombardments after Ukrainian battlefield or diplomatic gains.NATO allies had met the previous day to plan more military support for Kyiv, as Ukraine burns through munitions fast and clamors for heavier firepower, including tanks and fighter jets.

  • Soros says Russian defeat in Ukraine would trigger dissolution of 'Russian empire'

    Billionaire financier George Soros said on Thursday that if Russia was defeated in the Ukraine war it would result in the dissolution of what he called the 'Russian empire,' something he said would be greeted by former Soviet republics. Russia’s Feb. 24 invasion of Ukraine has triggered one of the deadliest European conflicts since World War Two and the biggest confrontation between Moscow and the West since the 1962 Cuban Missile Crisis.

  • 1st class of Ukraine fighters finishes advanced US training

    The first class of 635 Ukrainian fighters has finished a five-week advanced U.S. training course in Germany on sophisticated combat skills and armored vehicles that will be critical in the coming spring offensive against the Russians, the Pentagon said Friday. Pentagon press secretary Brig. Gen. Pat Ryder said that additional training is already underway at the Grafenwoehr training area, and will involve about 1,600 more Ukrainian troops. The completion of the first class coincided with a visit to the base by Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin, giving him his first chance to see Ukrainian soldiers training there.