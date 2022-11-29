Onfolio Holdings Inc. to Present at the Planet MicroCap Showcase: Virtual 2022 on Wednesday, December 7, 2022

WILMINGTON, DE / ACCESSWIRE / November 29, 2022 / Onfolio Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ONFO, ONFOW) (the "Company" or "Onfolio"), a holding company that acquires and manages a diversified portfolio of online businesses across a broad range of verticals, today announced that it will be presenting at the Planet MicroCap Showcase: Virtual 2022 on Wednesday, December 7, 2022 at 11:00 AM Eastern Time. Dominic Wells, Onfolio's Chief Executive Officer, will host a presentation followed by a question-and-answer session.

To access the live presentation, please use the following information:

Planet MicroCap Showcase: Virtual 2022

Date: Wednesday, December 7, 2022

Time: 11:00 AM Eastern Time (8:00 AM Pacific Time)

Webcast: Link

If you would like to book 1-on-1 investor meetings with Dominic Wells, CEO of Onfolio Holdings, and attend the Planet MicroCap Showcase 2022, please register through this link.

Onfolio Holdings Inc.

Onfolio acquires and manages a diversified portfolio of online businesses across a broad range of verticals, each with a niche content focus and brand identity. Onfolio acquires business that meet its investment criteria, being that such businesses operate in sectors with long-term growth opportunities, have positive and stable cash flows, face minimal threats of technological or competitive obsolescence and can be managed by our existing team or have strong management teams largely in place. The Company excels at finding acquisition opportunities where the seller has not fully optimized their business, and Onfolio's experience and skillset allows it to add increased value to these existing businesses. Visit www.onfolio.com for more information.

About Planet MicroCap

Planet MicroCap is a global multimedia and publishing financial news investor portal specifically focused on covering the MicroCap market by providing news, insights, education tools and expert commentary. We have cultivated an active and engaged community of folks that are interested in learning about and to stay ahead of the curve in the MicroCap space.

Story continues

If you'd like to attend the Planet MicroCap Showcase, please register here: https://planetmicrocapshowcase.com/signup

Safe Harbor Statement

The information posted in this release may contain forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. You can identify these statements by use of the words "may," "will," "should," "plans," "explores," "expects," "anticipates," "continues," "estimates," "projects," "intends," and similar expressions. Forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those projected or anticipated. These risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, general economic and business conditions, effects of continued geopolitical unrest and regional conflicts, competition, changes in technology and methods of marketing, delays in completing new customer offerings, changes in customer order patterns, changes in customer offering mix, continued success in technological advances and delivering technological innovations, delays due to issues with outsourced service providers, those events and factors described by us under the caption "Risk Factors" included in our SEC filings and other risks to which our Company is subject, and various other factors beyond the Company's control.

Investor Contact

Alex Thompson / Greg Robles

Gateway Group, Inc.

949.574.3860

ONFO@gatewayir.com

SOURCE: Onfolio Holdings Inc.





View source version on accesswire.com:

https://www.accesswire.com/729306/Onfolio-Holdings-Inc-to-Present-at-the-Planet-MicroCap-Showcase-Virtual-2022-on-Wednesday-December-7-2022



