ONEX Hits 52-Week High on News

ONEX Corporation (T.ONEX) hit a new 52-week high of $85.27 Friday. Onex announced third-quarter financial figures Friday. Net earnings amounted to $256 million, compared to a loss of $180 million in the prior-year quarter.

Black Diamond Group Limited (T.BDI) hit a new 52-week high of $7.65 Friday. No news stories available today.

Cipher Pharmaceuticals Inc. (T.CPH) hit a new 52-week high of $5.14 Friday. No news stories available today.

Colabor Group Inc. (T.GCL) hit a new 52-week high of $1.26 Friday. No news stories available today.

Dollarama Inc. (T.DOL) (T.DOL) hit a new 52-week high of $98.41 Friday. No news stories available today.

Enterprise Group Inc. (T.E) hit a new 52-week high of 74 cents Friday. No news stories available today.

Q4 Inc. (T.QFOR) hit a new 52-week high of $4.45 Friday. No news stories available today.

Stantec Inc. (T.STN) hit a new 52-week high of $93.27 Friday. No news stories available today.

Read:

Sagicor Financial Company Ltd. (T.SFC) hit a new 52-week high of $6.13 Friday. No news stories available today.

Stella-Jones Inc. (T.SJ) hit a new 52-week high of $83.88 Friday. No news stories available today.

Vitalhub Corp. (T.VHI) hit a new 52-week high of $3.21 Friday. No news stories available today.