Onex Completes Successful Fundraise for Onex Structured Credit Opportunities Fund

TORONTO, May 05, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Onex Corporation (“Onex”) (TSX: ONEX) today announced the successful fundraise of Onex Structured Credit Opportunities Fund (“OSCO”). In total, the inaugural Fund surpassed its $500 million target and received support from both existing Onex investors and new partners.



OSCO seeks to generate attractive risk-adjusted returns primarily through opportunistic investing in Collateralized Loan Obligations (CLOs), backed principally by senior secured corporate loans, in the secondary and primary markets.

“With OSCO, we continue to broaden our alternative and private credit offerings with a valuable complement to investor portfolios while leveraging our existing fundamental credit experience,” said Ronnie Jaber, Managing Director and Head of Loans & Structured Credit at Onex Credit. “We are thrilled by the support we’ve received from new and existing partners.”

Onex and its senior management team made significant commitments to the Fund, continuing the firm’s longstanding dedication to a strong alignment of interest with its investors.

About Onex

Founded in 1984, Onex manages and invests capital on behalf of its shareholders, institutional investors and high net worth clients from around the world. Onex’ platforms include: Onex Partners, private equity funds focused on mid- to large-cap opportunities in North America and Western Europe; ONCAP, private equity funds focused on middle market and smaller opportunities in North America; Onex Credit, which manages primarily non-investment grade debt through tradeable, private and opportunistic credit strategies as well as actively managed public equity and public credit funds; and Gluskin Sheff’s wealth management services. In total, as of December 31, 2021, Onex has approximately $49 billion of assets under management, of which approximately $8.2 billion is its own investing capital. With offices in Toronto, New York, New Jersey, Boston and London, Onex and its experienced management teams are collectively the largest investors across Onex’ platforms.

Onex shares trade on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the stock symbol ONEX. For more information on Onex, visit its website at www.onex.com . Onex’ security filings can also be accessed at www.sedar.com .

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release may contain, without limitation, statements concerning possible or assumed future operations, performance or results preceded by, followed by or that include words such as “believes”, “expects”, “potential”, “anticipates”, “estimates”, “intends”, “plans” and words of similar connotation, which would constitute forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are not guarantees. The reader should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements and information because they involve significant and diverse risks and uncertainties that may cause actual operations, performance or results to be materially different from those indicated in these forward-looking statements. Except as may be required by Canadian securities law, Onex is under no obligation to update any forward-looking statements contained herein should material facts change due to new information, future events or other factors. These cautionary statements expressly qualify all forward-looking statements in this press release.

