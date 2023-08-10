ONEX Climbs to 52-Week High on News
ONEX Corporation (T.ONEX) hit a new 52-week high of $82.07 Thursday. Onex announced second-quarter net earnings of $132 million, compared to a loss of $184 million in the prior-year quarter.
ADENTRA Inc. (T.ADEN) hit a new 52-week high of $36.02 Thursday. No news stories available today.
ARC Resources Ltd. (T.ARX) hit a new 52-week high of $20.86 Thursday. No news stories available today.
Advent-AWI Holdings Inc. (V.AWI) hit a new 52-week high of 86 cents Thursday. No news stories available today.
Badger Infrastructure Solutions Ltd. (T.BDGI) hit a new 52-week high of $34.66 Thursday. No news stories available today.
Dialogue Health Technologies Inc. (T.CARE) hit a new 52-week high of $5.08 Wednesday. No news stories available today.
Cameco Corporation (T.CCO) hit a new 52-week high of $46.63 Thursday. No news stories available today.
1CM Inc. (C.EPIC) hit a new 52-week high of $1.89 Thursday. No news stories available today.
G Mining Ventures Corp. (V.GMIN) hit a new 52-week high of $1.32Thursday. No news stories available today.
Read:
Novel Mechanisms Leading the Charge in Fight Against Cancer, Opening Door to New Drugs & Therapies
Significant Oncology Results Set to be Delivered as Oral Presentations at ASCO 2023
Promising New Cancer Treatment Data to Be Presented at 2023 ASCO Annual Meeting
Global Lithium Supply Under Pressure as South American Nations Discuss "Lithium OPEC"
Hammond Manufacturing Company Limited (T.HMM.A) hit a new 52-week high of $7.51 Thursday. No news stories available today.
Imperial Metals Corporation (T.III) hit a new 52-week high of $2.74 Thursday. No news stories available today.
Power Corporation of Canada (T.POW) hit a new 52-week high of $38.47 Thursday. No news stories available today.
Toromont Industries Ltd. (T.TIH) hit a new 52-week high of $117.03 Thursday. No news stories available today.
TerraVest Industries Inc. (T.TVK) hit a new 52-week high of $37.27 Thursday. No news stories available today.