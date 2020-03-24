What Is OneSavings Bank's (LON:OSB) P/E Ratio After Its Share Price Tanked?

Unfortunately for some shareholders, the OneSavings Bank (LON:OSB) share price has dived 55% in the last thirty days. That drop has capped off a tough year for shareholders, with the share price down 47% in that time.

Assuming nothing else has changed, a lower share price makes a stock more attractive to potential buyers. In the long term, share prices tend to follow earnings per share, but in the short term prices bounce around in response to short term factors (which are not always obvious). So, on certain occasions, long term focussed investors try to take advantage of pessimistic expectations to buy shares at a better price. One way to gauge market expectations of a stock is to look at its Price to Earnings Ratio (PE Ratio). A high P/E ratio means that investors have a high expectation about future growth, while a low P/E ratio means they have low expectations about future growth.

How Does OneSavings Bank's P/E Ratio Compare To Its Peers?

OneSavings Bank's P/E of 3.71 indicates relatively low sentiment towards the stock. If you look at the image below, you can see OneSavings Bank has a lower P/E than the average (5.8) in the mortgage industry classification.

LSE:OSB Price Estimation Relative to Market, March 24th 2020

OneSavings Bank's P/E tells us that market participants think it will not fare as well as its peers in the same industry. Since the market seems unimpressed with OneSavings Bank, it's quite possible it could surprise on the upside. It is arguably worth checking if insiders are buying shares, because that might imply they believe the stock is undervalued.

How Growth Rates Impact P/E Ratios

Earnings growth rates have a big influence on P/E ratios. That's because companies that grow earnings per share quickly will rapidly increase the 'E' in the equation. And in that case, the P/E ratio itself will drop rather quickly. So while a stock may look expensive based on past earnings, it could be cheap based on future earnings.

OneSavings Bank's earnings per share fell by 5.3% in the last twelve months. But EPS is up 19% over the last 5 years.

Remember: P/E Ratios Don't Consider The Balance Sheet

One drawback of using a P/E ratio is that it considers market capitalization, but not the balance sheet. That means it doesn't take debt or cash into account. The exact same company would hypothetically deserve a higher P/E ratio if it had a strong balance sheet, than if it had a weak one with lots of debt, because a cashed up company can spend on growth.

While growth expenditure doesn't always pay off, the point is that it is a good option to have; but one that the P/E ratio ignores.

Is Debt Impacting OneSavings Bank's P/E?

Net debt totals a substantial 104% of OneSavings Bank's market cap. This level of debt justifies a relatively low P/E, so remain cognizant of the debt, if you're comparing it to other stocks.

The Verdict On OneSavings Bank's P/E Ratio

OneSavings Bank trades on a P/E ratio of 3.7, which is below the GB market average of 11.1. When you consider that the company has significant debt, and didn't grow EPS last year, it isn't surprising that the market has muted expectations. Given OneSavings Bank's P/E ratio has declined from 8.3 to 3.7 in the last month, we know for sure that the market is more worried about the business today, than it was back then. For those who prefer invest in growth, this stock apparently offers limited promise, but the deep value investors may find the pessimism around this stock enticing.

Investors should be looking to buy stocks that the market is wrong about. If the reality for a company is not as bad as the P/E ratio indicates, then the share price should increase as the market realizes this. So this free visual report on analyst forecasts could hold the key to an excellent investment decision.

Of course, you might find a fantastic investment by looking at a few good candidates. So take a peek at this free list of companies with modest (or no) debt, trading on a P/E below 20.

