OneSavings Bank plc - Delisting of £60,000,000 Fixed Rate Resetting Perpetual Subordinated Contingent Convertible Securities
LEI: 213800WTQKOQI8ELD692
ISIN: XS1617418501
OneSavings Bank plc
Reliance House, Sun Pier, Chatham, ME4 4ET
(the “Issuer”)
Delisting of £60,000,000 Fixed Rate Resetting Perpetual Subordinated Contingent Convertible Securities (the “Securities”)
Following a successful tender of 100 per cent of the Securities, the Issuer hereby wishes to announce that it has requested Euronext Dublin to remove the Notes detailed above from the Global Exchange Market of Euronext Dublin.
This is effective from 12 October 2021
For further information please contact:
Criostoir Ó Muirithe
Director of Balance Sheet Optimisation
Email: Criostoir.Omuirithe@osb.co.uk
Mobile: 07710 031 819