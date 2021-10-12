OneSavings Bank plc - Delisting of £60,000,000 Fixed Rate Resetting Perpetual Subordinated Contingent Convertible Securities

LEI: 213800WTQKOQI8ELD692

ISIN: XS1617418501

OneSavings Bank plc

Reliance House, Sun Pier, Chatham, ME4 4ET

(the “Issuer”)

Delisting of £60,000,000 Fixed Rate Resetting Perpetual Subordinated Contingent Convertible Securities (the “Securities”)

Following a successful tender of 100 per cent of the Securities, the Issuer hereby wishes to announce that it has requested Euronext Dublin to remove the Notes detailed above from the Global Exchange Market of Euronext Dublin.

This is effective from 12 October 2021

For further information please contact:

Criostoir Ó Muirithe

Director of Balance Sheet Optimisation

Email: Criostoir.Omuirithe@osb.co.uk

Mobile: 07710 031 819



