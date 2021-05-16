OnePlus Watch Cobalt Limited Edition With Sapphire Glass Launched: Price, Specs and More

The OnePlus Watch Cobalt Limited Edition debuted alongside the regular OnePlus Watch and OnePlus 9 series globally in March 2021, though its specifications and availability details remained unclear. The Chinese tech company has now launched the smartwatch in its home country China, and the pricing detail is finally out, as well. The OnePlus Watch Cobalt Limited Edition, as the name suggests, is a limited edition watch that features cobalt alloy in its middle frame for a studier design. Another new addition includes a sapphire glass cover, which is surrounded by a circular dial with a gold colour finish. The packaging is also different, and as expected, the limited edition comes inside a premium box. In terms of pricing, the Chinese e-commerce website JD.com highlights the cost as CNY 1,599, which is roughly Rs 18,200 in India. The watch will go on sale in China starting May 17, but its global availability details remain unclear.

During the launch, OnePlus had said the special cobalt edition is made of tricky material that many smartwatches reject. Its under the hood features, on the other hand, are identical to its sibling. The watch comes with a 1.39-inch display with a 326ppi pixel density. The company has designed 50 watch faces, and there is an option for users to take a photo from their phone to create a personalised watch face. The smartwatch packs an array of sensors including a heart rate sensor, blood oxygen sensor (SpO2), acceleration sensor, gyroscope, geomagnetic sensor, air pressure sensor, and GPS. Further, the OnePlus Watch Cobalt Limited Edition has more than 110 workout modes to track fitness activities. Users can check messages, take calls, and even control the OnePlus TV with the smartwatch. If the OnePlus Watch is connected to a OnePlus TV and a user gets a call, the latter will lower the volume automatically. And if a user falls asleep while watching TV, the OnePlus Watch will turn off the OnePlus TV automatically after 30 minutes of the user falling asleep, but this option is still in the works, the company previously said.

In terms of battery, the OnePlus Watch is claimed to last up to two weeks on regular usage and for a week for heavy users. The regular model recently received an update that brought the Always-on Display (AoD) feature.

