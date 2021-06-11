OnePlus Nord CE 5G Vs OnePlus Nord: A better, cheaper Nord?

OnePlus on Thursday launched the OnePlus Nord CE 5G in India at a starting price of Rs 22,999. This is the second model in the Nord series that already includes the OnePlus Nord. Both the smartphones feature 5G connectivity, AMOLED display, fast charging support and Snapdragon 700 series chipset. Despite having a bigger battery and a 3.5 mm headphone jack, the mid-range OnePlus Nord CE 5G sits below its elder sibling in terms of cost. But is that a good enough reason to buy it? Let's find out.

Also See: OnePlus Nord CE 5G to be available for pre-order today at 12 pm on Amazon and OnePlus.com

OnePlus Nord CE 5G, OnePlus TV U1S to launch today at 7 pm IST: What to expect, how to watch it live

OnePlus Nord CE 5G, OnePlus TV U1S to launch in India on 10 June at 7 pm IST: All we know so far

Read more on News & Analysis by Firstpost.