OnePlus Nord CE 5G, OnePlus TV U1S launched in India at a starting price of Rs 22,999 and Rs 39,999 respectively

OnePlus has launched the much-awaited OnePlus Nord CE 5G and OnePlus TV U1S today. The highlights of the smartphone include a 64 MP triple rear camera setup, a punch-hole display and a 4,500 mAh battery that supports Warp 30T Plus charge. The OnePlus TV U1S, on the other hand, comes with 4K resolution, 30 W speakers and support for voice control.

OnePlus launches OnePlus Nord CE 5G and OnePlus TV U1S in India. Image: OnePlus

OnePlus launches OnePlus Nord CE 5G and OnePlus TV U1S in India. Image: OnePlus

OnePlus Nord CE 5G, OnePlus TV U1S pricing, availability, sale offers

OnePlus Nord CE 5G comes in three storage variants. The 6 GB RAM + 128 GB storage variant is priced at Rs 22,999, the 8 GB RAM + 128 GB storage variant is priced at Rs 24,999 and the 8 GB RAM + 256 GB storage variant will cost you Rs 27,999. It comes in Silver Ray, Blue Void and Charcoal Ink colour variants.

OnePlus Nord CE 5G will retail for ¹22,999 Follow @OnePlus_IN for more real time updates from the #OnePlusSummerLaunch Event | #OnePlusNordCE #OnePlusTVU1S pic.twitter.com/RBNi3lfAWE " OnePlus India (@OnePlus_IN) June 10, 2021

It will be available for pre-order for Red Cable Club members from 11 June. For others, pre-orders will open on 16 June at 12 pm on Amazon and OnePlus.com. As per OnePlus, "Pre-order OnePlus Nord CE 5G on oneplus.in or OnePlus Store App to get Gifts worth Rs 2,699, which includes OnePlus Nord Handy Fanny Pack and OnePlus product discount vouchers."

Story continues

It will go on open sale on 16 June on Amazon, OnePlus.com and OnePlus Store app. Notably, the Silver Ray colour variant will be available for purchase on 23 June.

As for sale offers, buyers can get an instant discount of up to Rs 1,000 on HDFC Bank credit and debit cards. Customers who make the purchase from Amazon will get a Rs 500 cashback in their Amazon Pay wallet whereas buyers who choose the OnePlus website will get a coupon of Rs 1,000 that they can use to get the discount on other OnePlus products.

Jio users can recharge the Nord CE 5G for Rs 999 and receive cashback benefits worth Rs 150 for 40 months.

OnePlus TV U1S comes in three size variants. The 65-inch variant is priced at Rs 62,999, the 55-inch variant will cost you Rs 47,999 and the 50-inch variant is priced at Rs 39,999.

The OnePlus TV U1S 50" will retail for ¹39,999/- Follow @OnePlus_IN for more real time updates from the #OnePlusSummerLaunch Event | #OnePlusNordCE #OnePlusTVU1S pic.twitter.com/Y8dINq3DhB " OnePlus India (@OnePlus_IN) June 10, 2021

It will be available for purchase from tomorrow (11 June) on Amazon, Flipkart and OnePlus.com.

As for sale offers, buyers will get an instant discount of Rs 4,000, Rs 3,000 and Rs 2,000 on the 65-inch, 55-inch and 50-inch respectively, if they make the purchase via HDFC Bank credit cards.

The OnePlus TV Camera is priced at Rs 2,499 in India.

OnePlus Nord CE 5G specifications

OnePlus Nord CE 5G features a 6.43-inch AMOLED display that comes with a 90 Hz refresh rate. It is powered by Snapchat 750G chipset and offers 12 GB RAM and up to 256 GB of internal storage.

OnePlus Nord CE 5G

OnePlus Nord CE 5G

In terms of camera, OnePlus Nord CE 5G sports a 64 MP triple rear camera setup. This setup houses a 64 MP primary sensor, an 8 MP ultra-wide-angle lens and a 2 MP depth sensor. For selfies, the smartphone comes with a 16 MP front camera.

The smartphone is equipped with a 4,500 mAh battery that comes with support for 30T Ultra-fast Warp charge technology.

OnePlus TV U1S specifications

As per the company, OnePlus TV U1S features a "bezel-less" design and offers a 4K resolution. The smart TV comes with an LED-backlit LCD panel that has a 60 Hz refresh rate. It supports HDR10 and HDR10+. The smart TV will also come with HDMI 2.0 ports and run on Android TV 10 OS. The OnePlus TV U1S can also be controlled from the OnePlus Watch.

The OnePlus TV U1S comes in 50-inch, 55-inch and 65-inch variants.

The OnePlus TV U1 65-inch version comes with 30W speakers with two full-range speakers and two tweeters. The smart TV also comes with a "Speak Now" feature which will let you voice control the TV from a distance. It can also connect with OnePlus earbuds and with the help of OnePlus Connect 2.0 feature, it will let you use your phone as remote.

The OnePlus TV U1S features a camera that comes with a lid that you can shut whenever you don't want the TV to see you.

Disclaimer: Reliance Industries Ltd. is the sole beneficiary of Independent Media Trust which controls Network18 Media & Investments Ltd which publishes Firstpost

Also See: OnePlus Nord CE 5G India launch highlights: OnePlus Nord CE launched in India starting Rs 22,999, OnePlus TV U1S price starts at Rs 39,999

OnePlus Nord CE 5G, OnePlus TV U1S to launch today at 7 pm IST: What to expect, how to watch it live

OnePlus Nord CE 5G, OnePlus TV U1S to launch in India on 10 June at 7 pm IST: All we know so far

Read more on News & Analysis by Firstpost.